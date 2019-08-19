TshisaLIVE

Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him

19 August 2019 - 08:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi was over the moon about the shout-out.
Sho Madjozi was over the moon about the shout-out.
Image: Sho Madjozi/ YouTube

Just days after putting the world in a chokehold with her performance on Colors, Sho has received a shout-out from the WWE wrestler she named the song in her performance after.

Sho dropped the fire track, John Cena, on the prestigious music platform late last week and within hours was the topic of conversation around the world.

US music superstar Missy Elliot was one of the first big names to give Sho a shout-out and as the weekend progressed, more love and praise flooded in for the star.

Even Cena was stanning over our Sho and shared a post of her on his Instagram page, for his 12 million followers to see.

Sho was freaking the flip out!

The WWE also shared the love, writing a short feature on the star and hyping her up.

The track has not only been delivering smackdowns in wrestling circles, it has also sparked a viral dance trend in Mzansi and across Africa.

Sho revealed that her Colors performance had amassed more than half a million views on YouTube in just two days and was the number one trending video on the platform in Mzansi, and number four in Kenya.

She said she was overwhelmed by the love she was getting from fans around the world.

“I just love you guys because you are doing the most on a song that is literally from a performance video. The world is ours, trust me!”

Local celebs and fans flooded social media TLs in response.

MORE

Social media is beaming with pride over Sho Madjozi's Colors gig

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi is the latest SA musician to be featured at Europe's Colors studios.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sho Madjozi gets more international recognition with New York Times feature

Sho Madjozi is so international... like, she's gone!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Sho Madjozi on her rapper status being questioned: It's not really a big deal

The 'Huku' superstar explained why she'll happily let those who "care" argue among themselves
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda slams tweep for 'Miss SA could go back to a shack' suggestion TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild's latest booty video: 'My bum is my confidence' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I’m the best!'- Bonang hits back at 'she takes all the jobs' shade TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We didn't know she was going to buy a mansion!'- Cava Tipcee’s new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X