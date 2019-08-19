Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him
Just days after putting the world in a chokehold with her performance on Colors, Sho has received a shout-out from the WWE wrestler she named the song in her performance after.
Sho dropped the fire track, John Cena, on the prestigious music platform late last week and within hours was the topic of conversation around the world.
Ayyyyyyyy some man ah act rough like John Cena/ Some man ah get buff like John Cena/ 😁💪🏽💃🏽🔥— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 16, 2019
Retweet if you’ve watched #ColorsxShoMadjozi click here if you haven’t : https://t.co/wSr6XgzVSd pic.twitter.com/f9z7hrPklL
US music superstar Missy Elliot was one of the first big names to give Sho a shout-out and as the weekend progressed, more love and praise flooded in for the star.
Even Cena was stanning over our Sho and shared a post of her on his Instagram page, for his 12 million followers to see.
Sho was freaking the flip out!
Guys what’s happening!?!?!? I can’t see who just posted me !!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8t05fwQJZM— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 17, 2019
Duuuude I’m so happy. I looove John Cena https://t.co/VHa5cYnaUX— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 17, 2019
The WWE also shared the love, writing a short feature on the star and hyping her up.
You might not be able to see it, but you can certainly HEAR the newest song of the summer "John Cena" by South African rapper/songwriter @ShoMadjozi! @JohnCena 💥💥💥 https://t.co/sEbBTFRfTw— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019
The track has not only been delivering smackdowns in wrestling circles, it has also sparked a viral dance trend in Mzansi and across Africa.
Sho revealed that her Colors performance had amassed more than half a million views on YouTube in just two days and was the number one trending video on the platform in Mzansi, and number four in Kenya.
These Kenyan guys danced to #JohnCena and it’s toooo muchhhh 😭🔥🙌🏽🇰🇪— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 17, 2019
Full video on my insta#ColorsxShoMadjozi pic.twitter.com/PP7uYSrtgi
She said she was overwhelmed by the love she was getting from fans around the world.
“I just love you guys because you are doing the most on a song that is literally from a performance video. The world is ours, trust me!”
Local celebs and fans flooded social media TLs in response.
