TshisaLIVE

'I won't open a case just yet': DJ Tira 'hit with a bottle' during gig in Venda

19 August 2019 - 12:42 By Masego Seemela and Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Tira says he was hit with a bottle at an event in Limpopo.
DJ Tira says he was hit with a bottle at an event in Limpopo.
Image: Via DJ Tira's Instagram

DJ Tira has poured his heart out to TshisaLIVE after claiming to have been hit by a bottle during a performance in Venda at the weekend.

Tira sustained a deep cut just below his eye while performing at the University of Venda.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tira said everything had been going well, before the incident put an end to his performance. 

“My fans were excited about my performance and the crowd had a lot of energy. To my surprise, 15 minutes on stage, a bottle was thrown at my face and that was the end of my performance.”

Tira was left angry and disappointed, and said he had no plans to return to Venda in the near future.

“I'm learning to be strong and have to deal with my eye that keeps swelling,” he added. 

Tira said he had decided not to open a case yet, saying authorities would deal with the matter.

“The MEC of Arts and Culture from Polokwane called me about the attack. He is involved and comments on the matter by making sure that people who were involved should be dealt with. I might end up opening the case as time progresses. I want to focus my energy on positive things, like celebrating my birthday and my album launch this week.”

Tira added that the person who “threw the bottle” at him wanted to disrupt the event.

“I don't think that he was unhappy with my performance, because the atmosphere was great and my fans had the best time of their lives.”

The university's SRC president and event organiser, Tsunzukani Hakamela, claimed Tira had been cut by “music equipment while he was trying to shield himself”. 

“We then realised that Tira was in possible danger as we escorted him to his car. Heavy K then had to come back on stage and perform,” Tsunzukani added.

MORE

LISTEN | AKA gives a shout-out to DJ Zinhle on new track

AKA and Riky Rick's song is a jump though!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'We didn't know she was going to buy a mansion!'- Cava Tipcee’s new crib

Woah! Tipcee is really flexing on us with this video of her new home.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a collabo

Talk about #HowToGetYourGoals101
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Babes and Mampintsha's first 'Bonnie and Clyde' show has Durban spellbound

While Twitter contemplates cancelling them, Durban is convinced they are the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda slams tweep for 'Miss SA could go back to a shack' suggestion TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild's latest booty video: 'My bum is my confidence' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I’m the best!'- Bonang hits back at 'she takes all the jobs' shade TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We didn't know she was going to buy a mansion!'- Cava Tipcee’s new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
X