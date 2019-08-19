'I won't open a case just yet': DJ Tira 'hit with a bottle' during gig in Venda

DJ Tira has poured his heart out to TshisaLIVE after claiming to have been hit by a bottle during a performance in Venda at the weekend.

Tira sustained a deep cut just below his eye while performing at the University of Venda.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tira said everything had been going well, before the incident put an end to his performance.

“My fans were excited about my performance and the crowd had a lot of energy. To my surprise, 15 minutes on stage, a bottle was thrown at my face and that was the end of my performance.”

Tira was left angry and disappointed, and said he had no plans to return to Venda in the near future.

“I'm learning to be strong and have to deal with my eye that keeps swelling,” he added.