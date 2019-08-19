Idol in her pocket but still going home, Mmaba plays herself on Survivor SA

In one of the biggest twists this season on Survivor SA: Island of Secrets, Mmaba Molefe left the competition with an unused Idol in her pocket.

On Thursday night Mmaba became the fourteenth person to be voted off Survivor SA: Island of Secrets and the sixth member of the jury who will pick the winner of the show at the end of the season.

She had got the idol from the voting urn at Tribal Council, after winning a clue to the advantage on the Island of Secrets, but didn't play it when she needed it the most. Instead she trusted her alliance and not her instincts and decided not to play her Idol.and thought she could use it later on in the competition.

Steffi was the mastermind behind the move, convincing the rest of the tribe that Mmaba had an advantage in the game and was too dangerous to keep around.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mmaba said she had not expect to be blindsided and was super disappointed in herself for not playing the idol.

"It was so emotional. I am still trying to process it now. It was chaotic in my head. During Tribal council I had all these going on. My gut is telling me to play the idol because I am not safe, but I am also questioning myself. Am I being paranoid? Should I just stick to the script? It was in that split second decision not to play it when asked that cost me the whole game."

She said that the hardest part of being booted off the island was the circumstances around it.

"It is one thing to be voted out when you cannot save yourself, and another to be have the idol, have a gut feeling to play it and then not, and get voted out. It is one of my biggest regrets in the game."

Now as a jury member, Mmaba will vote for the person who was able to take everything the game threw at them and still came out victorious.

"I'll vote for someone who actually played the game to its fullest. It is one thing to have a physical strength and let that be your saving grace, but it is more than that."