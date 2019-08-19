IN MEMES | 'Uyajola's' Sis P is leaving ... and she's taking the TV with her
Hit reality show Uyajola was a mess on Sunday after a love circle lost its shape and a woman took her TV back from her Ben 10.
Sis P has been giving her hubby, Karabo, chest pains ever since the teacher started coming home really late at night, claiming to be bogged down at work.
Malume asked Jub Jub and the crew to help him investigate and they allegedly found that Sis P had a Ben 10 called Thabang.
She was confronted at the Ben 10's place, where an argument ensued.
In a shocking twist, it turned out that Thabang had a girlfriend, and the house belonged to her.
As Thabang's girlfriend entered the picture, Sis P raged. She turned her attention to a TV she had allegedly given Thabang, and which he claimed he had won playing dice.
The P in Sis P could have stood for petty at that point, because she picked up the TV and walked out the door with it.
When Karabo was asked if he was going to allow Sis P and the TV back into his home, he said that after 12 years of being together, he wasn't going to throw love away.
Over on social media, fans were shocked by all the drama and flooded TLs with memes and messages about the episode.
