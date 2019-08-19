TshisaLIVE

Twins Viggy and Virginia make 'Idols SA' history

19 August 2019 - 11:23 By Masego Seemela
Fan favourites Viggy and Virginia Qwabe have both made it through to the next round of the competition.
Image: Idols SA/ Twitter

Fans are in a frenzy after Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe made history on Sunday. Both made it into the top 17.

Fans were on a rollercoaster ride of emotions when judges Randall, Unathi and Somizi chose who they believed fit for the top 17 of this season's competition.

The pair went through arguably the toughest part of the contest last week, when the top 32 were judged on their performances in theatre week. 

One by one, the contestants took a long walk down the aisle to find out whether they had made it to the next round. With yays and nays, fan favourites were soon booted out of the competition, while others made it through.

Seen giving each other moral support throughout the competition, Viggy and Virginia were the last contestants to hear the judges' verdict.

The twins were both excited and nervous before they announced that the girls were both talented and they couldn't decide.

They then decided to put them both through to the top 17, which will allow Mzansi to make a call on their favourite. 

The decision by the judges sparked excitement on social media, as people chose to stan with them.

Here is what they had to say: 

TshisaLIVE
