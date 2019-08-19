WATCH | Zodwa tells Gigi Lamayne to 'walk away' from haters

Zodwa Wabantu's habit of shaking her booty and showing off some serious skin may have split female opinions across Mzansi, but she is also protective of other women in the industry.

So the vosho queen used her Instagram page as a platform this week to send a message to rapper Gigi Lamayne. Zodwa had noted the haters and body shamers that sometimes go for Gigi and told the muso to just walk away from the negativity.

“You know how to deal with those things, Gigi. Walk away. Don't deal with sh*t. Walk away. If you see people with an ugly attitude, walk away. If you see people with bad energy around you, walk away.”

She said that if she was in the same space as a hater, she should sit somewhere else.

“Sit there, far away from sh*t. Sit far away from sh*t,” Zodwa added.