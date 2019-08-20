Lady Zamar: When you’re sure about what you want & who you are, there'll be a lot of hatred

Award-winning muso Lady Zamar has slammed haters, who she believes are consumed by "jealousy and pure evil".

This comes just days after a video clip of a woman cyberbullying Lady Zamar over her acne went viral.

Babes Wodumo was slammed by social media users, who believed that the woman's voice in the clip matched hers. Babes denied social media suggestions that it was her in the video and claimed that her Twitter account had been hacked.

Lady Zamar took to Twitter to address social media bullies. She claimed that haters always come calling when you are at peace with yourself.