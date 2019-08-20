Lady Zamar: When you’re sure about what you want & who you are, there'll be a lot of hatred
Award-winning muso Lady Zamar has slammed haters, who she believes are consumed by "jealousy and pure evil".
This comes just days after a video clip of a woman cyberbullying Lady Zamar over her acne went viral.
Babes Wodumo was slammed by social media users, who believed that the woman's voice in the clip matched hers. Babes denied social media suggestions that it was her in the video and claimed that her Twitter account had been hacked.
Lady Zamar took to Twitter to address social media bullies. She claimed that haters always come calling when you are at peace with yourself.
When you’re sure about what you want and who you are, there will be a lot of hatred.. Mostly born of jealousy/envy and some just pure evil.— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) August 19, 2019
BUT KEEP ON BEING YOU, kEEP BEING UNIQUE AND ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL 💞🦋
She added that each artist was also unique but sometimes lost their way while trying to imitate others.
Every artist is unique & stands out for something... the problems start when so called artists start imitating instead of celebrating each other coz of “the grass looks greener” syndrome or the “I want that too” disease...🥺🙄🤐😴— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) August 19, 2019
Get over it!! DO YOU BOO! We’ll celebrate YOU☝🏽