Solo & Dineo finally spill the tea on their white wedding, marriage & traditional healer training

In an interview with True Love magazine recently, the pair opened up about their wedding and love story. They revealed how important their ancestors and their callings were to the process.

“A message was conveyed to me through a dream, saying we first had to get our ancestors acquainted with each other. This would, in turn, help them co-exist peacefully going forward,” Solo said.

Seeing that they both have a calling to be traditional healers, the pair both paid lobola for each other to avoid friction between the two sides of their ancestral families.

Solo hinted at this in a social media post in December last year, when he revealed he had sent a delegation to negotiate lobola for Dineo.

“This time last year, I had sent a delegation to negotiate amalobola. I had also gone through an initiation. I rounded off the year, focusing on my family and tradition. At 30 years old, my priorities are different,” he wrote.

As they prepare for their white wedding, the couple has decided to go with a more intimate wedding affair and plan to use the same priest to officiate them.

They will be producing a three-part wedding documentary titled Kwakuhle Kwethu to give fans a glimpse of the preparations and the big day. The glitzy documentary is set to air on Mzansi Magic soon.