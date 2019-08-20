TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Hip-hop sign language interpreter steals the show after keeping up with fast rap

20 August 2019 - 10:05 By Jessica Levitt

Amber Galloway Gallego has people around the world stanning after a video clip of her doing sign language alongside rapper Twista at a recent concert went viral.

According to Time magazine, Twista is the fastest rapper of all time, rapping 280 words a minute.

Footage of the sign language interpreter matching Twista word for word with sign has received global applause.

Dogg.com reports the performance brought the house down at the show in Springfield, Illinois.

Time reports that Gallego is an advocate for equal access and has previously shared a stage alongside Snoop Dog and Kendrick Lamar.

Twista took to Twitter to applaud the real mvp.

