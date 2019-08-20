TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa: 'I can get any man I want'

20 August 2019 - 13:21 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu speaks her truth on Enhle Mbali's podcast, Sincerely Yours.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Known for speaking her truth and expressing who she is, Zodwa Wabantu poured her heart out on Sincerely Yours with Enhle Mbali.

The real, raw and hard-hitting podcast featured Mzansi's fave, Zodwa, who had an intimate yet sincere conversation with actress and host Enhle Mbali.

The podcast has been applauded for helping to heal women who are currently going through a tough time. 

Revealing her emotional side, Zodwa opened up about the difficulties she faced as a teenager and how she felt about constantly being criticised. She also expressed that she did not always appreciate her body as she does now.

"No matter how far I go in life, even if I can have millions, I won't cover-up because I know that there is someone who's going through it. I don't want to change who I am because the same little girl that's going through sh**, my brand represents them," she said tearfully.

This is the second emotional episode of the podcast. Enhle's first guest was DJ Zinhle, who spoke about taking AKA back after he cheated on her with Bonang. 

The podcast, which is produced in partnership with Touch HD is evidently a hit with viewers as it's raking in those numbers on YouTube.

After touching on intense topics that affect women, Zodwa shared a "dolled up" picture of herself and Enhle on Instagram which she captioned, "We should hang out more. She said let me touch your face."

Sincerely Yours aims to open a conversation about topics that are not often discussed but need to be. 

