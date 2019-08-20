'When were they even dating?'- Fans shooketh over Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes 'split'

Celeb couple Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes may have been dating for six years but it took reports of them breaking up for many to realise they were even a couple.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in 2013 and have made several appearances together.

Everyone thought the couple were still a thing so Jamie had to answer some super awkward questions recently when he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside a nightclub in West Hollywood.

The snaps got the rumour mill in gear and according to E! Online, Jamie and Katie haven't been together for more than two months. They apparently separated in May.

Many fans were surprised when they found out about the couple and flooded social media.

It was a real, “I didn't know you were dating but you are now my favourite couple and how dare you break up!” situation.

Soon the pair were trending on Twitter around the world as fans weighed in on the split.