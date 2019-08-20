TshisaLIVE

'When were they even dating?'- Fans shooketh over Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes 'split'

Spoiler alert: The couple were together for six years

20 August 2019 - 10:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split.
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split.
Image: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Celeb couple Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes may have been dating for six years but it took reports of them breaking up for many to realise they were even a couple.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in 2013 and have made several appearances together.

Everyone thought the couple were still a thing so Jamie had to answer some super awkward questions recently when he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside a nightclub in West Hollywood.

The snaps got the rumour mill in gear and according to E! Online, Jamie and Katie haven't been together for more than two months. They apparently separated in May.

Many fans were surprised when they found out about the couple and flooded social media. 

It was a real, “I didn't know you were dating but you are now my favourite couple and how dare you break up!” situation. 

Soon the pair were trending on Twitter around the world as fans weighed in on the split.

'Giant' Denzel Washington celebrated by Hollywood

Actor Denzel Washington was honoured by Hollywood on Thursday for a pioneering career spanning five decades and two Oscars that opened the door for a ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Jamie Foxx pulls man from burning wreck

When a pickup truck crashed outside Jamie Foxx's house in Los Angeles, the actor jumped into action, dragging the driver out of the burning wreck in ...
News
3 years ago

Jamie Foxx is secretly dating Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been secretly dating for two years but are keen to keep their romance underwraps. The couple have been rubbishing ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda slams tweep for 'Miss SA could go back to a shack' suggestion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Within a couple of hours I was in ICU': Robert Marawa suffers third heart ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Moonchild's latest booty video: 'My bum is my confidence' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X