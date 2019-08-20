'When were they even dating?'- Fans shooketh over Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes 'split'
Spoiler alert: The couple were together for six years
Celeb couple Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes may have been dating for six years but it took reports of them breaking up for many to realise they were even a couple.
The pair first sparked romance rumours in 2013 and have made several appearances together.
Everyone thought the couple were still a thing so Jamie had to answer some super awkward questions recently when he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside a nightclub in West Hollywood.
The snaps got the rumour mill in gear and according to E! Online, Jamie and Katie haven't been together for more than two months. They apparently separated in May.
Many fans were surprised when they found out about the couple and flooded social media.
It was a real, “I didn't know you were dating but you are now my favourite couple and how dare you break up!” situation.
Soon the pair were trending on Twitter around the world as fans weighed in on the split.
Sooo... am I the only one that didn’t know Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were together??... for 6 years?? pic.twitter.com/4kjaoWVLOY— Claudeson❔ (@cazurinova) August 20, 2019
Me hearing about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split while simultaneously not knowing they were together to begin with pic.twitter.com/7N9yYgei9I— RayAnn Ortiz (@rayanno_) August 20, 2019
Me knowing Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes we're dating while the rest of the internet be baffled pic.twitter.com/fJCnJTQyoG— Troof (@Myloww4) August 20, 2019
JAMIE FOXX?????— Q is..... (@QuaMonstarG) August 20, 2019
KATIE HOLMES????
SIX YEARS!?!?!!?!?!!! pic.twitter.com/w4e70I7j6S
Finding out that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split is almost as shocking as finding out that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were dating— Marky-Mark and the Funky Mode (@Marcus_Frisbie) August 20, 2019
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split up after 6 years........wait hold on, they were together? pic.twitter.com/RmDw3VfUbk— Chris (@chrisvader316) August 20, 2019
No one:— Chrissy Small (@bi99ie_smallz) August 20, 2019
Literally no one:
Every media source: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes break up after 6 years of dating.
Everyone: they were what? pic.twitter.com/GijJupRyfJ
Did anyone else not know that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were together for 6 years? I just found out and only because they broke up. I don't ever remember hearing that they were a couple. pic.twitter.com/yCF2rUPuqM— Sami 💜 Thank You SPN (@samikitten) August 20, 2019
Where have Y'ALL BEEN to the point where y'all DIDN'T know #KatieHolmes & #JamieFoxx were dating? pic.twitter.com/u2DKtejWWT— Mrs.Creole Roux Princess♊ (@dankie1982) August 20, 2019
I was today years old when I learned Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been in a relationship for 6 years.— GridDragon (@grid_dragon) August 20, 2019
I was also today years old when I learned they broke up.
Thanks, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/50BT4DzSaI