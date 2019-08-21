TshisaLIVE

Bontle Modiselle on people touching her baby bump: 'Touch my belly, I’ll punch you in the throat'

21 August 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Bontle Modiselle is really rocking her baby bump!
TV personality Bontle Modiselle's 'mama bear' instincts have already kicked in and she has made it clear that she will not tolerate people touching her baby bump.  

Bontle announced her pregnancy just days ago by sharing gorg snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot. She is expecting her first child with her bae of ten years, rapper Priddy Ugly.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, Bontle said she had waited a long time “hand to bump preggy pose” which she found magical.

She also warned that she does not welcome people touching her belly out in these streets.

So consider yourself warned!  

Bontle's pregnancy announcement coincided with the release of her and Priddy's latest music video, Rick Jade -Bonita.

The mama to be stated that their love was a modern African love story. “At the inception of Priddy and I coming together in music, we weren’t aware that we were simultaneously creating a new life, an extension of us. Art imitating life itself."

Bontle explained that the music video, in song and dance, was a dedication to their love, leading to their project titled D.N.A (Da New Africa) which will be coming soon.

