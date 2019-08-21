Bontle Modiselle on people touching her baby bump: 'Touch my belly, I’ll punch you in the throat'

TV personality Bontle Modiselle's 'mama bear' instincts have already kicked in and she has made it clear that she will not tolerate people touching her baby bump.

Bontle announced her pregnancy just days ago by sharing gorg snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot. She is expecting her first child with her bae of ten years, rapper Priddy Ugly.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, Bontle said she had waited a long time “hand to bump preggy pose” which she found magical.

She also warned that she does not welcome people touching her belly out in these streets.

So consider yourself warned!