TshisaLIVE

Moozlie and other SA influencers take part in the #DMXChallenge

21 August 2019 - 14:34 By Masego Seemela
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena represents SA in #DMXChallenge.
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena represents SA in #DMXChallenge.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The DMX challenge is blazing down the global Twitter streets and rapper and TV personality Moozlie, along with other influencers, got an impressive nod from tweeps.

Seen representing SA, Moozlie shared an impressive video of herself rocking different styled wigs, however, we won't forget how she used to rock her chiskop with pride.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Not too big on these challenges but you know your girl is always down to serve lewks. #DMXchallenge.”

Meant to show how amazing black women are, the challenge began when rapper DMX was performing on stage last week and noted how he appreciated the instant versatility of black women’s hair.

A trending topic on Twitter, the challenge is another way of building confidence among black women, who have been sharing a variety of their images rocking different hairstyles.

Here's some of the different looks from SA influencers:

NoMoozlie doesn't need high rotation or a million views to prove she's on fire!

Sometimes you just gotta blow your own horn, mntase.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Moozlie 'crash' video justified in war against drunk driving, rules watchdog

South Africa's advertising watchdog said it was “particularly struck” that only four people complained about hip-hop artist Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena ...
News
5 months ago

We're all here for #HipHopHerstory here's 3 reasons why

Well... firstly because it's about damn time that women in hip-hop are given the recognition they deserve.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Female rappers boldly staking their claim on SA's music scene

From Rouge to Moozlie, the local queens of rap are succeeding in a genre dominated by men who've made a fortune degrading women in their songs
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Within a couple of hours I was in ICU': Robert Marawa suffers third heart ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X