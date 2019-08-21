Moozlie and other SA influencers take part in the #DMXChallenge
The DMX challenge is blazing down the global Twitter streets and rapper and TV personality Moozlie, along with other influencers, got an impressive nod from tweeps.
Seen representing SA, Moozlie shared an impressive video of herself rocking different styled wigs, however, we won't forget how she used to rock her chiskop with pride.
In an Instagram post she wrote, “Not too big on these challenges but you know your girl is always down to serve lewks. #DMXchallenge.”
Not too big on these challenges but you know your girl is ALWAYS down to serve LEWKS!💁🏾♀️🤑🔥 #DMXchallenge pic.twitter.com/gEadhgegbp— #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@nomoozlie) August 20, 2019
Meant to show how amazing black women are, the challenge began when rapper DMX was performing on stage last week and noted how he appreciated the instant versatility of black women’s hair.
A trending topic on Twitter, the challenge is another way of building confidence among black women, who have been sharing a variety of their images rocking different hairstyles.
Here's some of the different looks from SA influencers:
The girl is boring with her hair but I had FOMO😭😹#dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/NidDlKsfAx— Shameless. (@Shamiso_) August 20, 2019
What fomo looks like 😅💀 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/bJLTw5YT97— Brazen. (@landzygama) August 20, 2019
Lmao I suck at editing , but i tried 😩 @Smaangele #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/U3tMlgT90Y— Lo Candice Wenu ... (@Candee_Leigh) August 21, 2019
Here are all the huns 😂 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/akLxIcInkw— Joelle Kayembe Stan Account (@lindiwedim) August 21, 2019
I mean... I just had to #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/VJ1zgDfTRu— the deep (@Nan_deep) August 20, 2019
A black woman’s versatility is UNMATCHED #dmxchallenge 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vrPk4lcBeZ— kagome higurashi (@haifrica) August 19, 2019