WATCH | DJ Black Coffee has no mixed feelings about photo shoots: 'I don't like them'

After decades of being in the spotlight, DJ Black Coffee still feels awkward when he's put in front of the lens.

In a video on Instagram, Black Coffee gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his photo shoot for British electronic dance and clubbing magazine Mix Mag.

“I don't like photo shoots ... I get very awkward and never know what to do with myself.”

He also spoke about the magazine, which showcases African talent, such as producers and DJs.

“The concept is a breath of something cool and real. I am just shocked that I am going to be on the cover of Mix Mag.”

He added that he learns a lot from the people he's surrounded by.

“For me to be surrounded by such amazing talent is a big thing, because I also learn a lot from them. I mean, I listen to their songs and I am like, wow, it's so amazing how talented these guys are, all of them.”