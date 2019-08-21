WATCH | Five crazy moments from Robbie Malinga Jnr’s reality show

The first episode of Robbie Malinga Jnr's new reality show, Iss Too Much With Rob Mally on THD24 dropped, and it's really "too much".

The son of late music veteran, Robbie Malinga talked about what viewers can expect and how he "sees big things", things we wouldn't want to miss.

He mentioned that those big things were good music, expensive cars, and designer hits.

These are the five crazy moments from the reality show:

1. Robbie rolls around with his "goon" on his side which is code for "protection". He stated on the trailer that he always has 24-hour protection with him wherever he goes.

2. He is also seen taking a trip to eKasi and tries traditional food such as skop (lamb's head) served by Tbo Touch. The snippet shows how he has never had skop and looks "confused" and grossed out by it.

3. He touches on the hate he constantly receives on Twitter and how negative people were after his father's passing. In the clip, he explains that he deals with the "hate" by putting back his phone in his pocket and heading to the Gucci store.

4. Known for flexing, Robbie tells Touch that he always rolls with a stack of "rolled" notes and when Touch asked him where he got the stacks, Robbie answered and quipped, "This is my everyday cash."

5. Last but not least crazy moment, was when Robbie boldly expressed that there was no kid poppin' like him. "Right now I'm about to show these kids who's poppin' more."

Here's a link to the clip of the Iss Too Much With Rob Mally: