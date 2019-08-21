TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moshe Ndiki on the importance of sexual health among gay and bisexual men

21 August 2019 - 12:31 By Masego Seemela
Moshe Ndiki has encouraged people to use prep.
Moshe Ndiki has encouraged people to use prep.
Image: Via Instagram

Vlogger and presenter Moshe Ndiki has spoken out about the importance of sexual health among gay and bisexual men.

In a video on Instagram, Moshe expressed his gratitude for the engagement he received from followers after he touched on pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) last week, as part of the EngageMensHealth campaign.

The campaign aims to educate gay men on HIV-prevention measures. 

"Although many confuse prep and pep, those two are different. Prep you take before exposure to HIV and pep you take after exposure to the disease," he said. 

Moshe explained that prep was for anyone who wanted peace of mind and to be protected from HIV.

"However, in SA it is recommended for people who are in high-risk groups, which include gay (and) bisexual ... men." 

He added that these groups often don't seek health advice out of fear of being discriminated against.  

"I know how it is being at these health centres in our country. Prep is also recommended for men who have sex with HIV [positive] people or engage in sex work. Essentially, it is for anyone who is sexually involved and doesn't want to put themselves at risk."

He encouraged people to make use of the preventative medication. . 

READ MORE

Moshe Ndiki on police raid: I know celebs who buy counterfeit things

*Sips some tea* ... Moshe Ndiki says our favs buy fakes.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan forever

Moshe wins life. Game over.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Moshe and Phelo get loved-up at Thabo Mbeki's birthday bash

The couple are not scared to show off their love.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Within a couple of hours I was in ICU': Robert Marawa suffers third heart ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X