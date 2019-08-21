TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video

21 August 2019 - 10:30 By Masego Seemela
Some fans are mad about a video of Zodwa Wabantu being touched on stage.
Some fans are mad about a video of Zodwa Wabantu being touched on stage.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu's fans are fuming after a video of her being "touched inappropriately" by male fans went viral.  

The video, seemingly shared by a fan, shows Zodwa speaking to party-goers while on stage. Dressed in a thong-like dress, close to four men can be seen trying to grab her booty. 

Although Zodwa didn't seem bothered by being touched by the men, some fans are spitting fire and have labelled the act "disrespectful". 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa explained that she was not bothered by being touched by the men, as they were her supporters, who came to see her perform. "They are my fans, there was no abuse whatsoever, and no harm was done."

She added that the people who were commenting on the issue were not at her show and were not supportive of her career. "Those men are the ones who support me, not all these people making noise. I am theirs."

Zodwa said she would continue to allow people to touch her while she was on stage. 

This is what people had to say on social media: 

However, not everyone was bothered by the video, as they felt the same thing had happened to Cassper Nyovest.

MORE

WATCH | Zodwa: ‘I can get any man I want’

This is why we love Zodwa Wabantu, she always tells it like it is!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Five local social media OGs who scored their own TV shows

SPONSORED | From Queen B to Papa Penny, these are the social stars who took living their best lives to the big screen
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa on moving on: 'I want to give and love less'

Arg man, we cannot believe this weekend was the season finale of Zodwa Uncensored.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa tells Gigi Lamayne to 'walk away' from haters

'You know how to deal with those things, Gigi. Walk away. Don't deal with sh*t'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Within a couple of hours I was in ICU': Robert Marawa suffers third heart ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X