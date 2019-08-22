TshisaLIVE

Here's what Brendan Fraser had to say to Joe Kazadi

22 August 2019 - 14:17 By Karishma Thakurdin
Joe Kazadi was told he should try to make it in Los Angeles.
Joe Kazadi was told he should try to make it in Los Angeles.
Image: Instagram/Joe Kazadi

Internationally-acclaimed actor Brendan Fraser was recently in the country and gave props to local star Joe Kazadi. 

Brendan, along with the likes of Tom Welling and Elena Anaya are part of the cast of The Professionals, a series which is set to release on Netflix next year. The series was shot both here in Mzansi and in Ireland, and also stars local actor Joe Kazadi. 

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a picture of Brendan on set, revealing how he felt like a groupie. 

"I grew up watching this man and to me, I wanted to be like George of the Jungle, because he seemed just too cool back in the day, so I walked on set and I greeted him and he just kept quiet and said nothing for 20 seconds, so at that point I felt like a groupie but after a while staring at me he said, 'bro you have an amazing body, you should definitely think about going to LA'.  I replied "from your mouth to God's ears, sir".

Here's a closer look at that body Brendan was talking about. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu gets 'fat-burning' injections

Zodwa Wabantu is making sure her body is in shape.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Nobuhle Mahlasela: 'Size does not determine who you are'

That dope chick from Alex has a message for all women.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video

'We demand respect for Zodwa,' say fans
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Listen! It has never been done in SA' - Lasizwe on his fictional character's new reality show

Content queen Nomatriquency is set to take customers on a cost-effective retail journey.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa: ‘I can get any man I want’ TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video TshisaLIVE
  5. Solo & Dineo finally spill the tea on their white wedding, marriage & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X