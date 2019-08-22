Here's what Brendan Fraser had to say to Joe Kazadi

Internationally-acclaimed actor Brendan Fraser was recently in the country and gave props to local star Joe Kazadi.

Brendan, along with the likes of Tom Welling and Elena Anaya are part of the cast of The Professionals, a series which is set to release on Netflix next year. The series was shot both here in Mzansi and in Ireland, and also stars local actor Joe Kazadi.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a picture of Brendan on set, revealing how he felt like a groupie.

"I grew up watching this man and to me, I wanted to be like George of the Jungle, because he seemed just too cool back in the day, so I walked on set and I greeted him and he just kept quiet and said nothing for 20 seconds, so at that point I felt like a groupie but after a while staring at me he said, 'bro you have an amazing body, you should definitely think about going to LA'. I replied "from your mouth to God's ears, sir".