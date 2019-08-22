IN MEMES | Scandal's Romeo gets fatherhood jitters, social media goes crazy

Social media was speechless during Wednesday night's episode of Scandal, after Romeo was MIA after the delivery of his baby.

Romeo was present to offer moral support to baby mama, Xolile during the birth of their baby.

While the Langa family celebrated the baby boy's birth, he had to monitored by doctors as he was born premature.

It was then that Romeo did a John Cena. He also didn't appear as excited as the rest of the fam, and in the words of Chumani, looked like he "had seen a ghost".

Poor Romeo looked very traumatised and felt he may have been in way over his head being a father.

Social media users questioned if Romeo's jitters were an indication that he may end up bailing on Xolile and his child?

Twitter has since been flooded with comments about how scared Romeo looked.