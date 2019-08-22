IN MEMES | Scandal's Romeo gets fatherhood jitters, social media goes crazy
Social media was speechless during Wednesday night's episode of Scandal, after Romeo was MIA after the delivery of his baby.
Romeo was present to offer moral support to baby mama, Xolile during the birth of their baby.
While the Langa family celebrated the baby boy's birth, he had to monitored by doctors as he was born premature.
It was then that Romeo did a John Cena. He also didn't appear as excited as the rest of the fam, and in the words of Chumani, looked like he "had seen a ghost".
Poor Romeo looked very traumatised and felt he may have been in way over his head being a father.
Social media users questioned if Romeo's jitters were an indication that he may end up bailing on Xolile and his child?
Twitter has since been flooded with comments about how scared Romeo looked.
What’s Scandal trying to tell us about maternity room #eTvScandal #Romeo pic.twitter.com/r7AnZUXCq9— Frank Mgijima (@ThaboMasterP) August 21, 2019
Oh oh this is something else ETV Scandal writers.... Why why Romeo of all the people... This is disgusting and unprofessional 😥bring 🔙 our hero— junior lex (@PatrickMuzirec2) August 22, 2019
Umzukulu ka Mamaduna enyanisweni✋🏽— Nobuhle👑 (@therealNobuhle) August 21, 2019
Romeo is nowhere related to this baby👶🏿#Scandal pic.twitter.com/3gKfJ6XwIs
I knew this boy wasn't ready to be a father pic.twitter.com/0bz12e1q5B— barbs (@Moryn35310028) August 21, 2019
😂😂😂😂 He was traumatized man . I’m sure he’ll be back— Kgothatso Mosime (@KeKgothatso_M) August 21, 2019
I dont support Romeo @HunganiNdlovu s running away decision but i totally understand the poor guy is traumatised , giving birth is traumatising and he witnessed it no mahn its too much— #HerNameIs ❤🔥 (@IamMmathoka) August 21, 2019
Me hunting for Romrom's arse🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0w1So4LTXS— Lerato Maphanga (@PhangaLadiey) August 21, 2019
He is not ready to be a father pic.twitter.com/xtJaop0Qcs— 🖤Nah 🖤Tah 🖤Sha (@51_natasha) August 21, 2019