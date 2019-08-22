TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Scandal's Romeo gets fatherhood jitters, social media goes crazy

22 August 2019 - 11:16 By Masego Seemela
Hungani Ndlovu plays Romeo in 'Scandal'.
Hungani Ndlovu plays Romeo in 'Scandal'.
Image: Via Hungani Ndlovu's Instagram

Social media was speechless during  Wednesday night's episode of Scandal, after Romeo was MIA after the delivery of his baby. 

Romeo was present to offer moral support to baby mama,  Xolile during the birth of their baby. 

While the Langa family celebrated the baby boy's birth, he had to monitored by doctors as he was born premature. 

It was then that Romeo did a John Cena. He also didn't appear as excited as the rest of the fam, and in the words of Chumani, looked like he "had seen a ghost". 

Poor Romeo looked very traumatised and felt he may have been in way over his head being a father. 

Social media users questioned if Romeo's jitters were an indication that he may end up bailing on Xolile and his child? 

Twitter has since been flooded with comments about how scared Romeo looked.

IN MEMES | Fans hope Shaka’s child and MaBongi are alive after riots on 'The Queen'

'Haibo! Why did they have to shoot MaBongi?'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam’s' Billy & Koloi are going through the most

Koloi and Billy don't deserve this.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN MEMES | Can someone please teach Marothi how to wear a towel?

Marothi defeated the streets with his towel-wrap game
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Uyajola's' Sis P is leaving ... and she's taking the TV with her

It was a MESS!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa: ‘I can get any man I want’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Solo & Dineo finally spill the tea on their white wedding, marriage & ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X