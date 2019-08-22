Sbahle Mpisane reflects on waking up three weeks after being in an induced coma

Even though it was a painful and traumatic time in her life, Sbahle Mpisane uses pictures that were taken in hospital after she was involved in a car crash in August last year, to remind herself how far she's come.

Sbahle sustained serious injuries and had to be removed from the car with the jaws of life. She spent three months recovering in hospital.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness bunny shared a snap that was taken when she woke up after being in an induced coma for three weeks to protect her swollen brain.

"When I first woke up my dad was next to me and I was crying because I just wanted to move and walk. He held me down."

Sbahle also paid tribute to her stepmom, well-known businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane.

"Later my #WCE joined me and took over, wiping the tears and fears away. She is my guardian angel on this earth. Sometimes in life you are blessed with people who come and stay in your life just to help you through the good and the bad. She has been that and then some."

Sbahle said Shauwn handles personal and public storms with grace and heavenly calmness.

"Over the years she has instilled the kind of discipline in me that allows me to believe more in myself and not wallow in my current challenges."