Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' sparks viral, worldwide challenge

22 August 2019 - 12:16 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi's Colors YouTube clip has reached a million views.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi's John Cena has been tearing up these streets ever since she debuted the track on international music platform Colors on August 16.

Apart from raking in more than one million views on YouTube, it has also sparked the viral #JohnCena Twitter trend. 

Sho has been applauded for being proudly African and for her lyrical talent. 

Reaching more than a million views has not been the only highlight for Limpopo Champions League's very own. She also received a shout-out from the man himself, professional wrestler John Cena.

Overwhelmed by the love she has received from fans worldwide, Sho said: “I just love you guys because you are doing the most on a song that is literally from a performance video. The world is ours, trust me!”

Here's a glimpse of the #JohnCena challenge that is heating up the social media streets.

Sho's achievement has quickly pulled together a gang of tweeps who stan with her.

