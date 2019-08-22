Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' sparks viral, worldwide challenge
Sho Madjozi's John Cena has been tearing up these streets ever since she debuted the track on international music platform Colors on August 16.
Apart from raking in more than one million views on YouTube, it has also sparked the viral #JohnCena Twitter trend.
Sho has been applauded for being proudly African and for her lyrical talent.
Reaching more than a million views has not been the only highlight for Limpopo Champions League's very own. She also received a shout-out from the man himself, professional wrestler John Cena.
Overwhelmed by the love she has received from fans worldwide, Sho said: “I just love you guys because you are doing the most on a song that is literally from a performance video. The world is ours, trust me!”
Here's a glimpse of the #JohnCena challenge that is heating up the social media streets.
One million views!!!!!! 🎉 🎉🎉🎉 Thanks for watching #ColorsxShoMadjozi 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 shoutout to @dwpacademy !!! Shoutout to @colorsxstudios for allowing us to do our thing 🤗🤗🤗 Which crew are youuuu???? #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/wECYHMI6kK— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 21, 2019
Today I met this beautiful dancers and decided to Choreograph something and mind you it was a last minute thing and we fell in love with this song by: @ShoMadjozi #johncenachallenge #Johncena 💃💃💃 hope you enjoy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 can the song be out already because Wow! Istoomuch pic.twitter.com/5ys1Qfmvy5— Meltzino💚 (@melitaramokgos1) August 21, 2019
#JohnCena please RT to the world, 🔥🙏🏿🔊💯 pic.twitter.com/8X3YbtgCsT— #IThAmBo OUT RN! "🔥 (@IamLeeCore) August 22, 2019
You guys realize this song is not even out right ?? Yet here is @Mahlatsbujwa kiiiilllling #JohnCena 🔥🔥🔥😂🙌🏽. I’m going to record it properly tonight and drop it soon 💗🥰 pic.twitter.com/iuuvnU2jcf— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 20, 2019
At school and feeling @ShoMadjozi new hit #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/WuWG4uR222— Akani Lwazi (Ace) (@Ace33133679) August 20, 2019
When your song comes on and your black ass wakes up to dancing like you don't know what a blackout is 🤣🤣🤣#JohnCena @ShoMadjozi pic.twitter.com/Xd57f9VKBE— MoAfrika!!! (@King_Flamezz) August 22, 2019
Sho's achievement has quickly pulled together a gang of tweeps who stan with her.
This week has just been such a beautiful week, waking up to the timeline and seeing all the @ShoMadjozi #JohnCena appreciation content. I am officially a member of the Limpopo Champions League coz this is the positivity I signed up for ❤️👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾— Jay Badza (@jaybadza47) August 22, 2019
Now I want to learn Swahili fast #JohnCena #ShoMadjozi— Nokuthula Sonile 👑 (@freelanc_writer) August 22, 2019
#JohnCena is taking over the world, they said Limpopo will end after Malwedhe. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EbQ561AnV— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 22, 2019
#JohnCena sho madjozi proving to people that it’s okay to perform with your clothes on !! And still be a superstar pic.twitter.com/suOadPQpxR— Slindile KING fortunate (@SlindileKing) August 22, 2019
If "2019 is my year" was a person#JohnCena @ShoMadjozi pic.twitter.com/ritaFNUhw6— Gazankulu Ambassador 🇿🇦 (@Christos_Fanuel) August 20, 2019