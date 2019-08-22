WATCH | Five times the Ndlovu Youth Choir has given SA all the feels
The Ndlovu Youth Choir has got the Mzansi force behind them after making it through to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.
The Limpopo-based group gained international recognition after performing Vicky Sampson's African Dream during their audition, which got them a standing ovation.
"We feel so incredibly grateful to all the amazing people who believe in us, and make our dreams a reality," they said at the time.
Here's five times the choir has given Mzansi, and the world, the feels.
Vicky Sampson's African Dream
Johnny Clegg's Asimbonanga
We pay tribute to the legend, Johnny Clegg, with his song Asimbonanga.#JohnnyClegg #tribute pic.twitter.com/DuKXQtUFqU— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) July 17, 2019
Shakira's Waka Waka
Disney's Circle of Life
Have you listened to our version of the famous song, Circle of Life?https://t.co/Btp5pWj5sG#Music #Energy— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) July 5, 2019
U2's Beautiful Day