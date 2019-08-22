WATCH | Five times the Ndlovu Youth Choir has given SA all the feels

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has got the Mzansi force behind them after making it through to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

The Limpopo-based group gained international recognition after performing Vicky Sampson's African Dream during their audition, which got them a standing ovation.

"We feel so incredibly grateful to all the amazing people who believe in us, and make our dreams a reality," they said at the time.

Here's five times the choir has given Mzansi, and the world, the feels.

Vicky Sampson's African Dream