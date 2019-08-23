TshisaLIVE

Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun of her face'

Sis has allegedly backtracked on her hacking claims

23 August 2019 - 11:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Babes Wodumo has reportedly confessed to bullying Lady Zamar.
Babes Wodumo has reportedly confessed to bullying Lady Zamar.
Image: Instagram/ Babes Wodumo

A week after Babes Wodumo denied cyber-bullying Lady Zamar over her acne, claiming that her Twitter account was hacked, the Gqom star has u-turned and confessed to the bullying. 

Babes was slammed by social media users after a video was shared online of a woman, believed to be her, poking fun at Lady Zamar's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA. “You’re busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this," the woman could be heard saying.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE for comment last week, Babes denied it was her in the video and claimed that she had been hacked. She suggested that the hackers had manipulated the video to make it appear as if it was her.

However, speaking to Drum, Babes admitted that it was her in the video and apologised for mocking the musician.

She explained that she was just upset by the comments Lady Zamar had made to some of the contestants on the show.

“Yazini (You know what)? I love Lady Zamar and she knows that. I was just upset by the comments she made to some of the contestants on Idols, but I understand I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun of her face. I used to have pimples too," she said, adding that she never meant to hurt the star.

When TshisaLIVE contacted Babes' management for comment on her admitting to "bullying", her sister and manager Nondumiso Simelane said that Babes acknowledged it was her in the video but maintained she was hacked.

"She does acknowledge that she was the one mocking Lady Zamar and has apologised. She also maintains that she was hacked a few days ago but we fixed that and she is back to her old number. The matter is now in the past."

Nondumiso told TshisaLIVE last week that Babes would apologise to Lady Zamar about the incident.

Meanwhile, Lady Zamar had a blistering warning for bullies on social media this week, telling her followers that "haters always come calling when you are at peace with yourself".

"When you’re sure about what you want and who you are, there will be a lot of hatred. Mostly born of jealousy/envy and some just pure evil. But keep on being you. Keep being unique and absolutely beautiful," she wrote.

READ MORE

Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked

Babes Wodumo has denied she mocked Lady Zamar over her acne in a viral video this week, saying her Twitter account had been hacked.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lady Zamar: When you’re sure about what you want & who you are, there'll be a lot of hatred

Lady Zamar isn't here for bullying or jealousy.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Heartbroken' Babes wants to apologise to Lady Zamar about viral acne bullying video

"Acne is a problem nationwide. Why would my sister have a nerve to say that to Lady Zamar. Even Babes has acne sometimes."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mampintsha defends Babes Wodumo in Lady Zamar controversy

Mampintsha has jumped to the defence of his partner, Babes Wodumo.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video TshisaLIVE
  3. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' sparks viral, worldwide challenge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X