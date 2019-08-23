Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun of her face'

A week after Babes Wodumo denied cyber-bullying Lady Zamar over her acne, claiming that her Twitter account was hacked, the Gqom star has u-turned and confessed to the bullying.

Babes was slammed by social media users after a video was shared online of a woman, believed to be her, poking fun at Lady Zamar's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA. “You’re busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this," the woman could be heard saying.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE for comment last week, Babes denied it was her in the video and claimed that she had been hacked. She suggested that the hackers had manipulated the video to make it appear as if it was her.

However, speaking to Drum, Babes admitted that it was her in the video and apologised for mocking the musician.

She explained that she was just upset by the comments Lady Zamar had made to some of the contestants on the show.

“Yazini (You know what)? I love Lady Zamar and she knows that. I was just upset by the comments she made to some of the contestants on Idols, but I understand I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun of her face. I used to have pimples too," she said, adding that she never meant to hurt the star.

When TshisaLIVE contacted Babes' management for comment on her admitting to "bullying", her sister and manager Nondumiso Simelane said that Babes acknowledged it was her in the video but maintained she was hacked.

"She does acknowledge that she was the one mocking Lady Zamar and has apologised. She also maintains that she was hacked a few days ago but we fixed that and she is back to her old number. The matter is now in the past."

Nondumiso told TshisaLIVE last week that Babes would apologise to Lady Zamar about the incident.

Meanwhile, Lady Zamar had a blistering warning for bullies on social media this week, telling her followers that "haters always come calling when you are at peace with yourself".

"When you’re sure about what you want and who you are, there will be a lot of hatred. Mostly born of jealousy/envy and some just pure evil. But keep on being you. Keep being unique and absolutely beautiful," she wrote.