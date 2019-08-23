Fans mad after Cassper postpones Fill Up announcement AGAIN

It's been almost a month since rapper Cassper Nyovest first said he would announce the next venue for his #FillUp series. Fans were again disappointed on Thursday when he postponed the announcement further.

Cassper first teased fans with an hilarious video of “what his life had become of late”, as he explained the pressure from fans about the announcement for the next concert.

The video, posted on Instagram, showed Cassper attempting to speak about positivity, but it was cut short by his friend, Carpo.

Carpo proceeded to shove Cassper, as he asked him for a date for the next Fill Up. He wanted to know when the concert was going to be so he could book accommodation for his “baby mamas” and “side chicks”.

Carpo kept shouting at him for a date. “I don't care what you're shooting, I mean we have to book our accommodation. We want a date for the next Fill Up.”

Cassper responded that a “date” was, indeed, coming.