Fans mad after Cassper postpones Fill Up announcement AGAIN
'I am so sad. I wish I could explain'
It's been almost a month since rapper Cassper Nyovest first said he would announce the next venue for his #FillUp series. Fans were again disappointed on Thursday when he postponed the announcement further.
Cassper first teased fans with an hilarious video of “what his life had become of late”, as he explained the pressure from fans about the announcement for the next concert.
The video, posted on Instagram, showed Cassper attempting to speak about positivity, but it was cut short by his friend, Carpo.
Carpo proceeded to shove Cassper, as he asked him for a date for the next Fill Up. He wanted to know when the concert was going to be so he could book accommodation for his “baby mamas” and “side chicks”.
Carpo kept shouting at him for a date. “I don't care what you're shooting, I mean we have to book our accommodation. We want a date for the next Fill Up.”
Cassper responded that a “date” was, indeed, coming.
The rapper then took to Twitter to tell fans to keep it locked for a #FillUp announcement at 6pm.
The tweet elicited a #FillUp frenzy.
Just hours later, it died down, as the Baby Girl hitmaker tweeted that he wasn't going to make any announcements on Thursday.
“I am so sad. I wish I could explain,” he wrote.
This was followed by another tweet, explaining that “it's not easy” and that he knew his fans were mad at him.
“I'm so sorry. I need to keep a strong head and I know one thing. God's delay isn't God's denial,” he concluded.
Won't be announcing today unfortunately. I am soooooooo sad. I wish i could explain. #FillUp2019— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 22, 2019
It's not easy. I know yall mad at me. I'm soooo sorry. I need to keep a strong head and I know one thing. God's delay isnt God's denial. #FillUp2019— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 22, 2019
This, however, didn't sit well with fans and many felt Cass was pulling a stunt.
But bro this delaying seems like a stunt.... The more u delay the more u kill the fans with the wait! The day u gonna announce it its gonna get alot of clout, u smart! 😎— JnzBeats™ (@JnzBeats) August 22, 2019
Bra we hear the delay thingy but when will you announce the date then🤔 this is starting to get too much mufasa ...officer there he is, he's toying with our feelings pic.twitter.com/IXX7kSLkWo— khani (@khani_hlahla) August 22, 2019
Wa bona wena Cassper at this rate you will end up filling Bra Joe's tavern ko Diepsloot— starchild (@_starchild263) August 22, 2019
That's Cassper in blue, and everyone else in red 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/b2pZZVLIY1— Naruto Uzumaki (@MnisiJulius) August 22, 2019
You are stressing us now.. pic.twitter.com/Qt78nJFOjO— BrianHarry_SA (@brianharry_sa) August 22, 2019
If disappointment was a person😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vgEJj8zv7C— Sister Roshell Buys💉💊 (@jigyasa_flame) August 22, 2019