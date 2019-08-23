TshisaLIVE

Fans mad after Cassper postpones Fill Up announcement AGAIN

'I am so sad. I wish I could explain'

23 August 2019 - 11:59 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest has postponed the announcement of Fill Up.
Cassper Nyovest has postponed the announcement of Fill Up.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

It's been almost a month since rapper Cassper Nyovest first said he would announce the next venue for his #FillUp series. Fans were again disappointed on Thursday when he postponed the announcement further.

Cassper first teased fans with an hilarious video of “what his life had become of late”, as he explained the pressure from fans about the announcement for the next concert.

The video, posted on Instagram, showed Cassper attempting to speak about positivity, but it was cut short by his friend, Carpo.

Carpo proceeded to shove Cassper, as he asked him for a date for the next Fill Up. He wanted to know when the concert was going to be so he could book accommodation for his “baby mamas” and “side chicks”. 

Carpo kept shouting at him for a date. “I don't care what you're shooting, I mean we have to book our accommodation. We want a date for the next Fill Up.”

Cassper responded that a “date” was, indeed, coming.

View this post on Instagram

What my life has become of late.....

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

The rapper then took to Twitter to tell fans to keep it locked for a #FillUp announcement at 6pm. 

The tweet elicited a #FillUp frenzy.

Just hours later, it died down, as the Baby Girl hitmaker tweeted that he wasn't going to make any announcements on Thursday.

“I am so sad. I wish I could explain,” he wrote. 

This was followed by another tweet, explaining that “it's not easy” and that he knew his fans were mad at him.

“I'm so sorry. I need to keep a strong head and I know one thing. God's delay isn't God's denial,” he concluded.

This, however, didn't sit well with fans and many felt Cass was pulling a stunt.

MORE

WATCH | This video of Cassper Nyovest flexing will make your knees weak

Cassper's body will make your knees weak with envy
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest on toxic relationships: Don’t force yourself on people

Cassper has no time for fake friends.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper gets Mzansi to flex with #Boyswithbigcribs & the reactions are everything

From Venda homes to baby cots, Mzansi was ready with results.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper: I can’t wait to tell you what I went through with a smile on my face

Cassper says if it wasn't for God he would have 'perished long ago'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video TshisaLIVE
  3. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' sparks viral, worldwide challenge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X