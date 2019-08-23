TshisaLIVE

Five motivational quotes Sbahle Mpisane

23 August 2019 - 07:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sbahle Mpisane continues to share moments about her journey to recovery.
It has been a little more than a year since socialite, fitness enthusiast and reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane's car accident, which left her bed-ridden and fighting for her life in hospital for three months.

Since coming out, she has been open about her journey to regaining herself and healing, while expressing gratitude for the support she receives from family and friends. With all this come some pearls of wisdom.

Here are five motivational quotes from Sbahle:

Strength of women

“I honour women who wake up everyday, facing their odds, with no complaints. I honour these women and everyday I pray to be just a fraction of what you represent in your homes, communities and the nation and large.”

You're brave

“My long period of amnesia almost made me forget that I have brains in my head. Promise me you'll always remember that you're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.”

Be positive

“A lot of times people look at the negative side of what they feel they can't do. I always look at the positive side of what I can do.”

Acceptance

“I am perfect in my imperfections, happy in my pain, strong in my weaknesses.”

Happiness

“Happiness depends upon ourselves.”

Your body can do anything

“Your body can withstand almost anything. It's your mind that needs the convincing. For the past couple of months, without much success, I've been attempting to at least take one step.”

Reflecting on the accident

“The pain you feel today will be the strength you will feel tomorrow. Almost a year since my injury, but I'm not giving power to my problem.” 

