It was like watching 'Romeo & Juliet', says Jacques after being voted off 'Survivor SA'

After beating the odds on several occasions, the “cat with nine lives”, Jacques Burger, was finally voted off Survivor SA: Island of Secrets on Thursday night.

Jacques has BEEN captivating audiences with his sneaky moves, wisecracks and immunity idols, but had to face his fate when he went up against “the seven-headed dragon” at Tribal Council.

“The seven-headed dragon” is the term Jacques gave to the remaining contenders, who are now playing for the title of Sole Survivor.

Jacques will have a hand in deciding who will win that title after becoming the seventh member of the jury.

He told TshisaLIVE it was surreal watching himself on the show, knowing that he would eventually leave.