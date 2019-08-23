It was like watching 'Romeo & Juliet', says Jacques after being voted off 'Survivor SA'
After beating the odds on several occasions, the “cat with nine lives”, Jacques Burger, was finally voted off Survivor SA: Island of Secrets on Thursday night.
Jacques has BEEN captivating audiences with his sneaky moves, wisecracks and immunity idols, but had to face his fate when he went up against “the seven-headed dragon” at Tribal Council.
“The seven-headed dragon” is the term Jacques gave to the remaining contenders, who are now playing for the title of Sole Survivor.
Jacques will have a hand in deciding who will win that title after becoming the seventh member of the jury.
He told TshisaLIVE it was surreal watching himself on the show, knowing that he would eventually leave.
“It was like watching Romeo and Juliet. You know the ending already, but you still stick around to find out how it gets to that point.”
He said he had played a good game, but knew the writing was on the wall when his alliance partners and friends got booted off the island.
“I was fighting until the end. I am not a person that gives up in life. You know that eventually your luck will run out, but you are trying your best to try stay in the game. It was an uphill battle. Everyone I could align myself with was now going home.”
He said he would vote for the person who played the game the best.
“In that situation, I am not that interested in people's personal stories. I only care whether you played a great game. I will vote for the person who played the best game, whether that is a physical game or a social game or a strategic game. It's not an emotional vote on who I like more or who I didn't get along with. If you played a great game and you owned it, I will write your name down.”