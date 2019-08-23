Nyaniso Dzedze: I want to love and appreciate myself more

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze is tired of beating himself up and wants to start appreciating himself more.

In a recent post, Nyaniso said: “I know I work f*cken hard at the gym. I also know that I work hard at whatever I work on in general. Yet I find me beating myself up for work I haven't done or could have done. As a result I don't celebrate the outcomes of my work enough (if at all).”

He said he is now ready to change his “programming”.

“I really want to stop beating on myself now. I want to appreciate myself so much more now. I want to love myself more now. Yup, I think I am ready to change the programming I have of being a 'hard work' addict.”

He added that being an “emotional clearing practitioner”, he wanted to identify the emotions that were keeping him from allowing his plans to play out.