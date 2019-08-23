TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane on Phat Joe: 'We don't have beef'

23 August 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane has opened up about her relationship with Phat Joe, and she says it's all love.
Penny Lebyane has opened up about her relationship with Phat Joe, and she says it's all love.
Image: Supplied (Penny Lebyane) and Supplied (Phat Joe)

After making several comments on social media slamming Phat Joe, Penny Lebyane has cleared the air on her relationship with the controversial radio DJ.

Penny was a guest on Joe's Radio 2000 breakfast show to honour remarkable women during Women's Month and the pair quickly moved to squash rumours of "beef" between them.

Joe said he had heard his name being thrown around social media and wanted to find out if they were cool. Penny responded by saying it was all love.

"We love each other, Joe. You and I are part of the same generation, we are the oldest now, so I don't feel like we have open conversations about things in the industry. I can talk to you directly, I can call you out. Other people can't because they are not your age, mate. I am just the people's advocate," she said, adding she was "the voice of reason".

Earlier this month Penny weighed in on Phat Joe's claim that Anele Mdoda had joined the Miss SA judging panel to merely make up the numbers, claiming that Joe "picked on strong girls for relevance".

"It's his weakness. He builds himself via women. [He] has always picked on strong girls for relevance."

Penny was asked about these comments and responded by claiming that Joe had always surrounded himself with hot girls and got attention because of it.

Penny was vocal about Joe's comments on gay people last month, which saw him suspended for a few weeks. She welcomed the suspension, claiming he was a "repeat offender".

Speaking to Joe this week, Penny said that in 2019 there were some topics that would lead to people catching feelings, and as part of the older generation of broadcasters, she felt it was her responsibility to guide him about what was appropriate. 

READ MORE

Penny Lebyane on Phat Joe vs Anele: 'He's always picked on strong girls for relevance'

Penny Lebyane weighed in on Phat Joe's latest comments - and she didn't hold back.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Penny Lebyane welcomes Phat Joe being pulled off air: He's a repeat offender

'They should have stayed in the ethics class at the radio foundation phase, but they were too hot to listen. Now ku rough. Phat Joe,' said Penny
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Penny Lebyane on 'black radio' brutality: When I was rejected I loved me

Penny Lebyane said the state of the industry had led many talented people to their graves
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Those men are my supporters, I am theirs': Zodwa Wabantu on video TshisaLIVE
  3. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' sparks viral, worldwide challenge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X