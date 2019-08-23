Penny Lebyane on Phat Joe: 'We don't have beef'

After making several comments on social media slamming Phat Joe, Penny Lebyane has cleared the air on her relationship with the controversial radio DJ.

Penny was a guest on Joe's Radio 2000 breakfast show to honour remarkable women during Women's Month and the pair quickly moved to squash rumours of "beef" between them.

Joe said he had heard his name being thrown around social media and wanted to find out if they were cool. Penny responded by saying it was all love.

"We love each other, Joe. You and I are part of the same generation, we are the oldest now, so I don't feel like we have open conversations about things in the industry. I can talk to you directly, I can call you out. Other people can't because they are not your age, mate. I am just the people's advocate," she said, adding she was "the voice of reason".