She was a mother, a fan and a friend: David Tlale will lay his mother to rest on Friday

Renowned fashion designer David Tlale is set to lay his mother and muse, Joyce Tlale, to rest on Friday in Vosloorus.

David confirmed that his mother died on Sunday after a short illness.

“The passing away of my mother on Sunday afternoon took us all by surprise. We hold on to the precious memories we made with her during her time with us. Her love and teachings will carry us through this tough time and into the future,” he said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.

The fashion guru explained that his mother influenced his fashion sense and that, over the years, he had celebrated how they used to dress up and look good when they went to church on Sundays.

“Lately, she became my muse, who inspired me on how I see matured and elderly women remain graciously stylish. I created some of my collections for women like her. Working with her over the past few years was phenomenal and an experience I will keep in my heart,” he added.

Remembering his mother, David said she was not a typical model, as they shared a beautiful bond in the studio.

“It made her proud to see her son working with her. I will always cherish the interactions we had. The sassy and witty comments she would make during the shoots were fantastic. She had a zest for life and enjoyed the finer things, what a lady!”

David thanked fans and celebs for supporting his family through its loss.