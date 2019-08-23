WATCH | Man wows Twitter with flawless Swahili in Madjozi's 'John Cena'

The only person who sings Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' better than she does is James Bassingthwaighte, whose video of his flawless rendition of the song has gone viral on Twitter.

James told TimesLIVE there was more to the story behind the video.

He is one of the directors of SA's most loved choirs, the Mzansi Youth Choir, and asked its members to perform a rendition of song. But they said they couldn't because it was difficult.

“I did not say that this would blow up. I tagged Sho Madjozi as a joke, but it was meant to prove to the youth choir that nothing is impossible.” Everyone who has seen the video has marvelled at the white man who sings Swahili so flawlessly.

Asked by TimesLIVE if he speaks the language, James said: “No, not at all. I speak English, Afrikaans and ngiyakhuluma kancane isiZulu, meaning I also speak a bit of Zulu. I have no understanding of Swahili. I just learnt the song in a day through practice.”