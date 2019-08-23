Yelp! Fans think Mohale may just be with Somizi for the 'cash & nice life'
They may be one of the most loved-up celeb couples in Mzansi but that hasn't stopped fans of Somizi's reality show Living the Life with Somizi questioning the Idols SA judge's relationship with his fiancé Mohale Motaung.
The couple, who are planning to tie the knot soon, have given fans several glimpses of their relationship on the reality show but some fans aren't convinced it's all real.
Thursday night's episode of the show touched on several themes, including depression, but got tongues wagging on social media more for Mohale apparently appearing "cold" towards Somizi.
While the couple didn't seem to be acting any different to how they usually are around each other, concerned fans claimed that even Somizi's friend TT was not impressed by Mohale.
Soon Mohale was trending on Twitter as fans shared their thoughts on the actor and his relationship with Somizi.
Opinions swung from letting him live his best life to suggestions that they put the wedding on ice for a bit.
Mohale is just here for cash and nice life. he doesn't love the som som remember when they broke up somizi took everything that he bought for mohale then jiki jiki they reconciled. #LTDWSomizi— Patric (@Vynah_M) August 22, 2019
Somizi loves Mohale hleng #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/TfDVpsQxVq— Pardo S👸 (@Queen_Pardo) August 22, 2019
Why is this the boyfriend always shuting down Somizi, he doesn't behave like a partner #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/TV6GiA96pf— "Let's Call a thing a thing" (@InqolobaneF) August 22, 2019
Y’all putting unnecessary pressure on Mohale. Mohale is very young and new to this lifestyle. Y’all can’t b having expectations of how he’s supposed to show love to Som. Som got his reasons y he loves him. I believe in Mohale , a very intelligent young person.— Kgotso Hlapolosa (@HlapolosaKgotso) August 23, 2019
Mohale is in it for his own fame and money. Through this relationship he has earned himself a celebrity status and soon his own show will follow and a book.#LTDWSomizi— millicent maroga (@duchessmaroga) August 23, 2019
Haikhoooona .... Mohale is not inlove with Somizi , it's like circumstances force him to be there which is not good. I would hate to see Somizi get hurt. Even TT can see ryt thru Mohale gore gona le ntho e wrong mo .... #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/As6PC1lSha— Dineo McQuire (@mcquire_dineo) August 22, 2019
As much as you guys have your own speculations out their relationship it’s not fair to Mohale that he must now commit himself to a serious relationship simply because Somizi is ready - Mohale still needs to live figure out himself meet people an all that #LTDWSomizi— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Landless_Native) August 22, 2019
Low key praying that this wedding doesn't pull through..........the little one is here for all the wrong reasons😢😢😢 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/R21wbNysv0— Thandeka Mani (@Ms_Mani20) August 22, 2019
