Yelp! Fans think Mohale may just be with Somizi for the 'cash & nice life'

They may be one of the most loved-up celeb couples in Mzansi but that hasn't stopped fans of Somizi's reality show Living the Life with Somizi questioning the Idols SA judge's relationship with his fiancé Mohale Motaung.

The couple, who are planning to tie the knot soon, have given fans several glimpses of their relationship on the reality show but some fans aren't convinced it's all real.

Thursday night's episode of the show touched on several themes, including depression, but got tongues wagging on social media more for Mohale apparently appearing "cold" towards Somizi.

While the couple didn't seem to be acting any different to how they usually are around each other, concerned fans claimed that even Somizi's friend TT was not impressed by Mohale.

Soon Mohale was trending on Twitter as fans shared their thoughts on the actor and his relationship with Somizi.

Opinions swung from letting him live his best life to suggestions that they put the wedding on ice for a bit.