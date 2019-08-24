TshisaLIVE

WATCH | J'Something’s cover of 'Shesha' is a MAJOR vibe

24 August 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
J'Something did his own rendition of 'Shesha' and we love it!
Image: John Liebenberg

Club banger Shesha has been doing the rounds and if you are one of the many people who are loving it, you gotta see J'Something's rendition of the song.

The sweet melodic sounds of De Mthuda and Njelic have been heating up dancefloors in recent months and people can't seem to get enough of the house track.

It turns out that Mi Casa frontman J'Something and his wife Coco are also stans of the song.

Coco even asked her hubby to cover the hit. He shared the results on social media recently and nearly shut it down.

His soulful version of the song captured the hearts of fans, with many expressing that they couldn't stop watching the video.

Here's what people had to say about J'Something's version of Shesha

