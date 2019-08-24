WATCH | Miss SA nearly causes a stampede during homecoming visit
Miss SA 2019 Zozibini Tunzi nearly caused a stampede when she arrived back in the Eastern Cape after her victory on August 9.
Zozibini, who is from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, had the streets on lockdown from the moment she pulled into her hometown with the crown last weekend.
The star was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans, with many climbing on cars and other objects to catch a glimpse of the beauty queen.
Our queen is home and is overwhelmed by the love she's received from her hometown!— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 18, 2019
Take a look at the welcome @zozitunzi was greeted by.#MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/ufGW4DHdjt
Watch: The spirits are high as the community of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape is now waits in great anticipation for the arrival of newly crowned @Official_MissSA @ZoziTunzi at the Mthatha Airport. pic.twitter.com/I737DfOwee— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 18, 2019
. @zozitunzi's homecoming has been nothing short of incredible.— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 19, 2019
Here is a glimpse of the welcome #MissSA2019 received from her hometown. pic.twitter.com/542wHFZ5l8
Zozibini was overwhelmed by the love.
“I have never in my life imagined coming home would be like this. It is indeed true that it takes a village to raise a child. Thank you kubantu bakuTsolo nase Mthatha for coming to see me at the airport. I'm forever grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.
Zozibini wore her traditional outfit and, in another video, explained how excited she was to be home.
“I just thought I would wear this today because I am home for the first time to celebrate being the new Miss SA, to say hi to my people. It is quite amazing.”
Queen @zozitunzi gives us insight to her culture and heritage during her Tsolo homecoming. pic.twitter.com/rTzR3pN0d1— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 19, 2019
