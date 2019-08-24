WATCH | Miss SA nearly causes a stampede during homecoming visit

Miss SA 2019 Zozibini Tunzi nearly caused a stampede when she arrived back in the Eastern Cape after her victory on August 9.

Zozibini, who is from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, had the streets on lockdown from the moment she pulled into her hometown with the crown last weekend.

The star was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans, with many climbing on cars and other objects to catch a glimpse of the beauty queen.