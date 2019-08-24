TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Miss SA nearly causes a stampede during homecoming visit

24 August 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zozibini Tunzi went home to the Eastern Cape.
Miss SA 2019 Zozibini Tunzi nearly caused a stampede when she arrived back in the Eastern Cape after her victory on August 9.

Zozibini, who is from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, had the streets on lockdown from the moment she pulled into her hometown with the crown last weekend.

The star was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans, with many climbing on cars and other objects to catch a glimpse of the beauty queen.

Zozibini was overwhelmed by the love.

“I have never in my life imagined coming home would be like this. It is indeed true that it takes a village to raise a child. Thank you kubantu bakuTsolo nase Mthatha for coming to see me at the airport. I'm forever grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

Zozibini wore her traditional outfit and, in another video, explained how excited she was to be home.

“I just thought I would wear this today because I am home for the first time to celebrate being the new Miss SA, to say hi to my people. It is quite amazing.”

