WATCH | Tol Ass Mo's daughter shares beauty wisdom with girls

24 August 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Khumo Mahlangu shares beauty wisdom and how to look good tips with girls.
Tol Ass Mo's daughter Khumo has some beauty tips to share with other lil girls who follow her on Instagram.

And, as the owner of Tiny Huggs children's beauty range and hair products Khumo knows what she's talking about. 

Known as Khumopanda on social media her sass and spice is sure to brighten up your day.

"Girls if you don’t look good, there’s a key secret. Makeup is your little friend. Makeup is very easy for you guys, even if your lips crack you can use lip balm or lipstick. It’s so easy, makeup is a girls secret," she said. 

