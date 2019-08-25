Emtee open to working with A-Reece & others after Ambitiouz exit

Now that he has left his former label Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Emtee is open for business and everyone is invited.

This includes A-Reece, who apparently had a fallout with.

After he announced last week that he was leaving Ambitiouz, Emtee told Zkhiphani he was open to working with any artist that came knocking.

Emtee and A-Reece were once tight and even collaborated on a song together. But their relationship went through the most when Emtee vocally criticised A-Reece and others when they left Ambitiouz in 2017.

Emtee said this week that just because he had criticised them didn't mean he doesn't want to work with them.

“My frustration was just that these people left. It means that there's something they know that they didn’t tell us. So y’all are just leaving us here? I was just mad about that. I was like' if y'all gonna be like that, be like that.

"I feel like music is greater than words of exchange. Just because I said 'F you' yesterday, it don’t mean I shouldn’t work with you.”