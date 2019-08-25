TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A sneak peek of Jub Jub’s collab with Mthokozisi Ndaba

25 August 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman

Get ready for a lit summer because Jub Jub has teamed up with Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba on a track that promises to be flames.

The duo will soon drop a hip-hop gospel track called Rapela and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the song in a video released to YouTube.

In the video, Mthokozisi can be seen singing into the mic while Jub Jub's raps flood over the powerful vocals.

The nearly two minute teaser also features lyrics by Jub Jub talking about making mistakes and not judging people.

"You say that you have never sinned in your life before, you are lying... Don't ever judge anybody," Jub Jub is heard saying on the track.

Mthokozisi is super amped about the collab and revealed to fans last week that he was grateful he did not win Idols SA in 2017 because it may have prevented him from such projects.

"Yes it is one of the best platforms in the music space but [thank] God I did not win. I'm thankful because opportunities to work with the best in the industry like Prince Kaybee, Afro'traction, Jub Jub and other surprises [yet to drop] was not gonna be possible." he wrote on Twitter.

Mthokozisi: I am glad I didn’t win Idols SA

The singer has doors opening for him.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mthokozisi Ndaba & Lockdown's Nandipha gush over their family

Mthokozisi and Nandipha are enjoying their parenting journey
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mthokozisi: People counted me out after Idols

" I wanted to show them I could act, and sing, and present. That I wasn't going to disappear."
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Mthokozisi on being a new dad: After everything that's happened, he gives me hope

"We have a new reason to live. God has been preparing me for this."
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Man wows Twitter with flawless Swahili in Madjozi's 'John Cena' TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  5. Yelp! Fans think Mohale may just be with Somizi for the 'cash & nice life' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X