WATCH | A sneak peek of Jub Jub’s collab with Mthokozisi Ndaba

Get ready for a lit summer because Jub Jub has teamed up with Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba on a track that promises to be flames.

The duo will soon drop a hip-hop gospel track called Rapela and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the song in a video released to YouTube.

In the video, Mthokozisi can be seen singing into the mic while Jub Jub's raps flood over the powerful vocals.

The nearly two minute teaser also features lyrics by Jub Jub talking about making mistakes and not judging people.

"You say that you have never sinned in your life before, you are lying... Don't ever judge anybody," Jub Jub is heard saying on the track.

Mthokozisi is super amped about the collab and revealed to fans last week that he was grateful he did not win Idols SA in 2017 because it may have prevented him from such projects.

"Yes it is one of the best platforms in the music space but [thank] God I did not win. I'm thankful because opportunities to work with the best in the industry like Prince Kaybee, Afro'traction, Jub Jub and other surprises [yet to drop] was not gonna be possible." he wrote on Twitter.