Coining it! Charlize Theron made more than R350-million last year

It's official! South African-born actress Charlize Theron is among the highest paid actresses in the world, making more than R350-million last year.

Sis even made the Forbes list for highest-paid actresses, coming in at number nine. Scarlett Johansson topped the list, earning R858-million.

Charlize returned to the list after failing to make the $10-million (R153-million) cut off last year.

Charlize made most of her dough during the last year through films, including Gringo, Tully and Long Shot.

She is set to add to her bank balance with the upcoming film Bombshell and the animated film The Addams Family.

South Africa comedian Trevor Noah made the highest-paid comedians list, collecting an estimated R430-million from comedy last year.

Like Trev, Charlize has been celebrating her inclusion on the list with a little vacay.

The actress has been away with her family, and on Monday shared a rare snap of her daughter Jackson on Instagram.

In the snap, Jackson is seen reaching for fruit, with her face concealed by the tree's foliage.