TshisaLIVE

Coining it! Charlize Theron made more than R350-million last year

26 August 2019 - 10:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Charlize Theron is making serious bank.
Actress Charlize Theron is making serious bank.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

It's official! South African-born actress Charlize Theron is among the highest paid actresses in the world, making more than R350-million last year.

Sis even made the Forbes list for highest-paid actresses, coming in at number nine. Scarlett Johansson topped the list, earning R858-million.

Charlize returned to the list after failing to make the $10-million (R153-million) cut off last year.

Charlize made most of her dough during the last year through films, including Gringo, Tully and Long Shot.

She is set to add to her bank balance with the upcoming film Bombshell  and the animated film The Addams Family.

South Africa comedian Trevor Noah  made the highest-paid comedians list, collecting an estimated R430-million from comedy last year.

Like Trev, Charlize has been celebrating her inclusion on the list with a little vacay.

The actress has been away with her family, and on Monday shared a rare snap of her daughter Jackson on Instagram.

In the snap, Jackson is seen reaching for fruit, with her face concealed by the tree's foliage.

View this post on Instagram

We don’t wanna leaves 🍃

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

Charlize Theron is the executive producer of new Netflix show 'Hyperdrive'

South Africa's Hollywood star is helping bring new automotive thrills and spills to Netflix
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Charlize Theron recommends 'Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner' play - here's what it's about

South African born actress Charlize Theron has given the play 'Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner' a thumbs up
Lifestyle
1 month ago

I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron never liked the 'pretty girl' narrative that tried to overshadow her talent
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Miss SA nearly causes a stampede during homecoming visit TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
Protesting university students kill cow
X