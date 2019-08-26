TshisaLIVE

'Did Rasta make baba's birthday cake?': Inside Caiphus Semenya's 80th celebrations

26 August 2019 - 12:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Caiphus Semenya was honoured in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Image: Julius Malema's Twitter

Some of the biggest names in politics and entertainment came together to celebrate music legend Caiphus Semenya at the weekend, with many on social media joining in the fun when they saw his massive birthday cake.

Celebs, friends and fans packed the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday for Caiphus' 80th birthday bash.

Among the politicians in attendance were Julius Malema, Dali Mpofu, Kgalema Motlanthe, Nathi Mthethwa, Tembeka Ngcukayithobi, Floyd Shivambu, Given Mkhari, Nomsa Manaka and Mbali Hlophe.

It was a glitzy affair, with partygoers transported from the parking lot to the red carpet in golf carts. After walking the carpet, they were treated to a concert in honour of the legend.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was a giant Egyptian-themed cake for Caiphus, designed by his wife and veteran musician Letta Mbulu.

In an address, Ma Letta gushed over her husband and spoke about her love for him.

“Happy birthday, my darling. Thank you for your support and love all these years. It is your love that keeps me warm and going. Without it, I am nothing,” the star was quoted as saying by Sowetan

Caiphus thanked those in attendance for coming and said he wished he could have shared it with other legends, like Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba.

The first piece of the cake was offered to Julius, who snapped a picture of it for the 'gram.

View this post on Instagram

Last night things #CaiphusSemenya80🙏🏿🍾🥂

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

The pic drew dozens of comments, with many applauding Caiphus' accomplishments.

Others were just there for the cake.

They said it looked nothing like a sphinx and joked that controversial funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje had a hand in the confection.

