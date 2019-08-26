'Did Rasta make baba's birthday cake?': Inside Caiphus Semenya's 80th celebrations
Some of the biggest names in politics and entertainment came together to celebrate music legend Caiphus Semenya at the weekend, with many on social media joining in the fun when they saw his massive birthday cake.
Celebs, friends and fans packed the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday for Caiphus' 80th birthday bash.
Among the politicians in attendance were Julius Malema, Dali Mpofu, Kgalema Motlanthe, Nathi Mthethwa, Tembeka Ngcukayithobi, Floyd Shivambu, Given Mkhari, Nomsa Manaka and Mbali Hlophe.
Tonight is a really special night as I join the Semenya & Mbulu family in celebrating the life of our Living Legend, uBaba uCaiphus Semenya. To reach the age of 80 years & still be strong & healthy is not a small feat & life without celebrations is not life. #caiphussemenya80 pic.twitter.com/cKiV42ofbc— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 24, 2019
Watch: The Caiphus Semenya at 80 Music Extravaganza is now underway at the Market Theatre with a musical group reinacting a perfomance by the Katzenjammer Kids - a quartet group led by Caiphus Semenya when he was just 19 years old. #caiphussemenya80 pic.twitter.com/onjaNDqgDx— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 24, 2019
It was a glitzy affair, with partygoers transported from the parking lot to the red carpet in golf carts. After walking the carpet, they were treated to a concert in honour of the legend.
One of the biggest surprises of the night was a giant Egyptian-themed cake for Caiphus, designed by his wife and veteran musician Letta Mbulu.
In an address, Ma Letta gushed over her husband and spoke about her love for him.
“Happy birthday, my darling. Thank you for your support and love all these years. It is your love that keeps me warm and going. Without it, I am nothing,” the star was quoted as saying by Sowetan
Caiphus thanked those in attendance for coming and said he wished he could have shared it with other legends, like Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba.
The first piece of the cake was offered to Julius, who snapped a picture of it for the 'gram.
The pic drew dozens of comments, with many applauding Caiphus' accomplishments.
Others were just there for the cake.
They said it looked nothing like a sphinx and joked that controversial funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje had a hand in the confection.
Rasta's Wife is on the cakes pic.twitter.com/YOBO2uf3wM— The Oracle (@Mohauofficial) August 25, 2019