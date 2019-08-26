'Did Rasta make baba's birthday cake?': Inside Caiphus Semenya's 80th celebrations

It was a glitzy affair, with partygoers transported from the parking lot to the red carpet in golf carts. After walking the carpet, they were treated to a concert in honour of the legend.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was a giant Egyptian-themed cake for Caiphus, designed by his wife and veteran musician Letta Mbulu.

In an address, Ma Letta gushed over her husband and spoke about her love for him.

“Happy birthday, my darling. Thank you for your support and love all these years. It is your love that keeps me warm and going. Without it, I am nothing,” the star was quoted as saying by Sowetan

Caiphus thanked those in attendance for coming and said he wished he could have shared it with other legends, like Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba.

The first piece of the cake was offered to Julius, who snapped a picture of it for the 'gram.