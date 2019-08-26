TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| 'Mabaso is winning the cheating award': Fans go crazy over 'Uyajola'

26 August 2019 - 11:49 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Jub Jub is a host of Moja Love's 'Uyajola 99'.
Image: Via Jub Jub Instagram

The dramatic scenes in Sunday night's episode of Uyajola gave viewers the worst chest pains.

The episode saw Mabaso, who was caught “cheating”, reveal he is still in love with his girlfriend, Dudu. But malume is not ready to settle down and wants an open relationship.

It all started when Dudu claimed that Mabaso had been cheating on her, which led her to request help from Jub Jub and the team.

When confronted, Mabaso admitted to having another girlfriend, but claimed he loved them equally.

Seemingly apologetic for his “infidelity”, Mabaso explained that even though he loved his girlfriend, he couldn't live under the same roof as her because he wanted to be in an open relationship.

While viewers had mixed opinions about the episode, many felt Dudu knew her boyfriend's character and shouldn't receive sympathy for wanting to be with him.

