Lady Zamar calls out men who 'feel entitled' to women's respect

Award-winning musician Lady Zamar has called out men for feeling they are entitled to women's respect.

In a series of tweets, she questioned why women were labelled crazy or rude when they expressed themselves.

“Do men (vast majority) really believe that a woman just randomly raises her voice for fun? Do men (vast majority) honestly believe women are in general CRAZY. Society is constantly tagging women as bitter. Do these men ever ask why? Why did she raise her voice?”