Lady Zamar calls out men who 'feel entitled' to women's respect

26 August 2019 - 11:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lady Zamar has called out men for feeling they are entitled to women's respect.
Image: Via Lady Zamar Instagram

Award-winning musician Lady Zamar has called out men for feeling they are entitled to women's respect.

In a series of tweets, she questioned why women were labelled crazy or rude when they expressed themselves.

“Do men (vast majority) really believe that a woman just randomly raises her voice for fun? Do men (vast majority) honestly believe women are in general CRAZY. Society is constantly tagging women as bitter. Do these men ever ask why? Why did she raise her voice?”

At the heart of her argument was patriarchy and how men were more than willing to listen to their male friends, but not to women, questioning if they were exempt from “being told the truth” by women. 

She shared an encounter with an ex-lover, who she said called to ask her where she was and if she was entertaining other men.

She said she told him she did not need to answer to him as they were not friends, a response she said was labelled violent and disrespectful.

“So men think they can speak as they will, do as they will, play as they will but a woman standing up for herself, she is violent, rude, DISRESPECTFUL. How did we become like this?” she asked. 

