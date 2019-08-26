TshisaLIVE

Zahara clears the air on being a 'prophet'

26 August 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zahara says being a prophet is not in her schedule.
Zahara says being a prophet is not in her schedule.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Zahara has shut down requests for her to embrace her 'prophetic calling' because her schedule is "too busy" to be a prophet.

It all started late last week when a "prophet" Dipuo Mokgatho told The Daily Sun she had dreamt about the star and felt a duty to tell Zahara to be a prophet.

"God told me to tell her she should focus on being a prophet because it’s another gift He's given her," the woman said.

Zahara told TshisaLIVE she was shocked when she heard about the claims and that she was busy touring at the moment and didn't have time to meet with Dipuo or embrace her "calling".

"I didn't know about this calling that I apparently have. I just came back from America and Canada and I am touring the UK at the moment, so I have been too busy to pay it any attention."

She said that she had not received any messages from her ancestors about her calling.

"I don't know anything about it. I have not received any message like this before and it is a bit strange."

She said that she may look into it in the future but questioned why the woman would go to the media before meeting with her.

"Why go through the media? I mean, she could have reached out to my management or just tried to speak to me. I know she said she had tried once but if it serious, I will make time for it."

SABC to launch investigation into Umhlobo Wenene's 'Zahara snub'

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the SABC said it took the allegations seriously and had launched an investigation.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zahara: Umhlobo Wenene beef 'has nothing to do with Amaza'

Zahara wants fans to chill on claims that she isn't getting any love from Umhlobo Wenene.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zahara is single and looking for 'an African prince'

Just three weeks ago Zahara was still referring to Ian as her "man" and still follows him on social media.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Miss SA nearly causes a stampede during homecoming visit TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X