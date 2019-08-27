3 big moments from the VMAs that has everyone talking
Tongues can't stop wagging about how lit the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were.
Fans got goosebumps from jaw-dropping moments throughout the award show which was broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center in America on August 26.
With many moving performances, the awards saw fans talk about three memorable moments that stood out for them the most.
Being the big winner of the night alongside Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift opened the award show with a lively performance of her hit single, You Need to Calm Down.
She then took home the coveted video of the year award which is a big deal for the Swifties.
Taylor has been seen advocating for the proposed federal Equality Act which aimed to provide protections for LGBT rights, this she mentioned in her acceptance speech.
Another memorable moment that made fans "lose control" was when Missy Elliott was honoured as this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
The hip-hop icon's performance brought the house down with a sizzling hot medley of her hits. These featured her biggest hits such as Throw It Back, Get Ur Freak On, Work It, Pass That Dutch, Lose Control.
Missy Elliot’s legendary medley of her greatest hits at the 2019 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ZMnR0o9AjI— 📽 (@filmofcolour) August 27, 2019
Alyson Stoner performing with Missy Elliot at the 2019 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/j14Td27qGB— 📽 (@filmofcolour) August 27, 2019
One last moment that left fans "stan" with her more is singer, Normani who had a major wardrobe malfunction during her performance of her hit Motivation but handled it like the queen she is.
The malfunction took place when her backup dancer went over to help her do an outfit reveal, only when he tried to take off her cropped velour jacket it wouldn't budge.
After trying numerous times to pull it off, the jacket finally was off Normani who held her composure the entire time and didn't miss a beat in her choreography routine.
In case you were wondering at what moment @Normani officially became a superstar, it's this one #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qMlMwAiOXx— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 27, 2019