3 big moments from the VMAs that has everyone talking

Tongues can't stop wagging about how lit the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were.

Fans got goosebumps from jaw-dropping moments throughout the award show which was broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center in America on August 26.

With many moving performances, the awards saw fans talk about three memorable moments that stood out for them the most.

Being the big winner of the night alongside Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift opened the award show with a lively performance of her hit single, You Need to Calm Down.

She then took home the coveted video of the year award which is a big deal for the Swifties.

Taylor has been seen advocating for the proposed federal Equality Act which aimed to provide protections for LGBT rights, this she mentioned in her acceptance speech.