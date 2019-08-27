TshisaLIVE

3 big moments from the VMAs that has everyone talking

27 August 2019 - 11:40 By Masego Seemela
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Rapper Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Rapper Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Image: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Tongues can't stop wagging about how lit the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were. 

Fans got goosebumps from jaw-dropping moments throughout the award show which was broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center in America on August 26. 

With many moving performances, the awards saw fans talk about three memorable moments that stood out for them the most. 

Being the big winner of the night alongside Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift opened the award show with a lively performance of her hit single, You Need to Calm Down. 

She then took home the coveted video of the year award which is a big deal for the Swifties. 

Taylor has been seen advocating for the proposed federal Equality Act which aimed to provide protections for LGBT rights, this she mentioned in her acceptance speech. 

Another memorable moment that made fans "lose control" was when Missy Elliott was honoured as this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. 

The hip-hop icon's performance brought the house down with a sizzling hot medley of her hits. These featured her biggest hits such as Throw It Back, Get Ur Freak On, Work It, Pass That Dutch, Lose Control.

One last moment that left fans "stan" with her more is singer, Normani who had a major wardrobe malfunction during her performance of her hit Motivation but handled it like the queen she is.

The malfunction took place when her backup dancer went over to help her do an outfit reveal, only when he tried to take off her cropped velour jacket it wouldn't budge.

After trying numerous times to pull it off, the jacket finally was off Normani who held her composure the entire time and didn't miss a beat in her choreography routine.

WATCH | Who ruled the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards? Girls!

All the big winners and standout performances from this year's MTV VMAs
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Who rocked the red carpet – and who tripped up
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Cardi B steals the show with her post-baby hotness at the #VMAs

Cardi B set the #VMAs pink carpet on fire.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Twitter reacts | Cardi B, Beyoncé & Jay-Z lead 2018 MTV VMA nods

Cardi B got 10, The Carters got 8 but Twitter was pissed about Taylor Swift's 3 nods.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES| 'Mabaso is winning the cheating award': Fans go crazy over 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X