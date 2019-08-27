Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said 'all sorts' about her

One of SA's much-loved actresses Brenda Ngxoli says she is grateful for a chance to be back on our TV screens.

The star took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the producers who saw her shine and allowed her to be the best actress she can be.

"Far too often than not, it is easier to complain than to be grateful. At times it's easier to run to social media when things are actually not that bad. To shout at the top of our lungs when producers of colour do us wrong."

Brenda took a moment and appreciated the producers who helped her get to where she is today.

She revealed that the producer who first gave her a break was Harriet Gavshon from the-then Curious Pictures.



"She taught me set etiquette. She taught me how to negotiate. How to invoice and how to act for TV. Thank you, Harriet, saying yes to me meant that I stood a chance at this acting thing. Saying yes brought me to these fans that shower me with love and appreciation every day of my life. Thank you."

While all odds seemed against her and she was the "talk" of the town, Brenda recalled a time when media moguls, Connie and Shona Ferguson gave her a chance as they believed in her craft. "They gave me an opportunity on Rockville and I grabbed it with both hands, for that I thank them."

The River star, who made her big TV comeback earlier this year, explained that when she was motivated she was able to be the best.

"I would like to thank producers, Makwarela Phathu and Gwydion Beynon for, a, Bringing me back to the small screen. And, b, paying and treating me well. Yes, I said it because when I am on their set I feel like a star."

Brenda explained that through the years, several other producers who had come through for her were Roberta Durrant who held her hand all the way to New York. "She paid me well enough that I started building a home and supporting my family."