IN MEMES | 'Can we please chip in and buy Amo a ticket back to the US?'

The Queen viewers are gatvol of the "arrogant" and "self-righteous" Amogelang and want to book her the first flight back to America.

Monday night's episode of The Queen saw viewers defending Vee who keeps taking "disrespectful" jabs from her stepdaughter, Amo.

Amo came back to SA after her father, Jerry, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since then she's been a pain in Vee's neck.

Believing that she has the right to do anything regarding her father's livelihood, Amo has in the past been seen convincing a vulnerable Jerry to head back with her to America to live happily ever after with his former bae, Joy.

Unfortunately for Amo, things didn't go according to plan as Jerry regained his memory and decided to stay in Tembisa with his wife, Vee.

This has since made Amo become more offish towards Vee as she is seen competing for the "woman of the house" role.

Thinking she was preparing a hearty meal, Vee noticed that Amo was cooking a rather unhealthy meal for Jerry and Thato and suggested that she cooks something else.

This did not sit well with Amo who immediately replied to Vee that a piece of chicken wouldn't kill Jerry. Vee then returned with a fiery line and said, "Well, let's not try to find out."

This catfight ended with Vee having the upper hand as she told Amo that no one was going to have fried chicken in the house. Of course, she can set the rules seeing that she's the woman of the house!

While both women have Jerry's best interest at heart, this recent feud has since driven a wedge between them and viewers don't know how this will end.

Some have, however, had enough of Amo and are willing to buy her a ticket back to the US

Here is what tweeps had to say: