IN MEMES | Fight erupts on 'Rea Tsotella' when weave deal goes wrong

27 August 2019 - 09:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is one of the hosts of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Monday night's episode of hit confessions show Rea Tsotella was lit after an argument about weaves and money turned nasty.

Thembelihle got into the weave and hair business with Mantwa after the pair met through a friend, Lindiwe. Sadly things went south pretty quickly and soon Mantwa was allegedly  not paying up and making excuses.

She claimed she had not been paid, but Thembelihle and her besties said sis was living her best life with her “boyfriends”.

On top of it all, they claimed that Mantwa was not only stealing clients, but also their men.

They dragged her to the show to try to resolve the issue.

The argument soon turned into a shouting match as Thembelihle started insulting Mantwa. Sis was just sitting there on some chilled vibes and watching everything play out.

Sis even got hands, but she was not about to hit back.

Strangely, it looked like there might be a resolution if Mantwa agreed to do Thembelihle's hair, but it seems that ship may have sailed long ago.

The episode divided fans on social media. Some slammed Mantwa, while others claimed Thembelihle shouldn't have acted so violently in her attempt to get her coins.

