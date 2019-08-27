IN MEMES | Fight erupts on 'Rea Tsotella' when weave deal goes wrong
Monday night's episode of hit confessions show Rea Tsotella was lit after an argument about weaves and money turned nasty.
Thembelihle got into the weave and hair business with Mantwa after the pair met through a friend, Lindiwe. Sadly things went south pretty quickly and soon Mantwa was allegedly not paying up and making excuses.
She claimed she had not been paid, but Thembelihle and her besties said sis was living her best life with her “boyfriends”.
On top of it all, they claimed that Mantwa was not only stealing clients, but also their men.
They dragged her to the show to try to resolve the issue.
The argument soon turned into a shouting match as Thembelihle started insulting Mantwa. Sis was just sitting there on some chilled vibes and watching everything play out.
Sis even got hands, but she was not about to hit back.
Strangely, it looked like there might be a resolution if Mantwa agreed to do Thembelihle's hair, but it seems that ship may have sailed long ago.
The episode divided fans on social media. Some slammed Mantwa, while others claimed Thembelihle shouldn't have acted so violently in her attempt to get her coins.
Imagine trying to make life easy for your friend by employing her in your weave business and trying to empower her, but she betrays you and steals all your money and your clients. #ReaTsotellaMonday #skelemfriend— S² (@SbohSibisi) August 26, 2019
Tonight at 21:30 on @MojaLoveTv, DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/yn6R4JXFxz
#ReaTsotellaMonday— katly-Queen-kganyago (@Gwen_002) August 26, 2019
So Mantwa takes everything
"The weaves
"The money🙈
"And even the boyfriend😂
Aah mo'girl😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BXpaNhTXpz
If two ladies fight..you end up hearing more than what they are fighting about / for.....If you doubt my words watch #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/J4C78c3Jzr— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) August 26, 2019
Mantwa's next victims won't stop calling #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/vt9subIIBr— Indxgo6 (@Indxgo6) August 26, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday these ladies accusing Mmantwa and she's just chilling like... pic.twitter.com/OK1VbH6hYB— Juss_Lani (@JussLani) August 26, 2019
Mantwa is cool, calm and collected even after being humiliated, slapped and almost kicked #ReaTsotellaMonday #skelemfriend pic.twitter.com/LpshynkmBD— Kekeletso Collen (@Coltrane_SA) August 26, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday As much as Mantwa is wrong, but these two girls are just making noise and hurling insults. pic.twitter.com/UYvoRsDllQ— Kamogelo Mabuse 🇿🇦 (@Kamogelo_Mabuse) August 26, 2019
When the bishop said Mantwa doesn't only steal wigs but men as well#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/pPzE1AXPuP— Ms. Party✨ (@noteven_yummy) August 26, 2019
Is the hair/weave Moghel wearing the hair she sells 🙆🏽♀️#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/XQ7tko5I2E— Reba🏳️🌈 (@RebaMokgoko) August 26, 2019
Where's Mantwa's digits, I want to settle her debts!#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/ALmZYBgbas— Sekwekwene (@Sekwekwene1) August 26, 2019