Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's memoir - 'He's allowed to tell his version'

27 August 2019 - 06:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Khloe Kardashian says her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is allowed to tell his truth in his memoir Darkness to Light.
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

A sneak peek into an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has revealed how Khloe Kardashian feels about Darkness to Light, the memoir penned by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, in which he detailed his struggle with sex addiction and drug abuse. 

Her sister Kim asked Khloe how she felt about  interviews Lamar did with the press earlier this year, to which she responded: "I'm fine. It's his truth. He's allowed to tell his version. Him and I each played a significant role in each other's lives, so I think it's natural. If I talked about my past, I would hope my marriage would be a chapter  I would talk about."

Khloe said it was never her place to tell Lamar's story, and praised him for his courage and honesty.

"If this is a form of healing then I actually think it's courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had, like the depths of it, so it doesn't bother me. I appreciate that it's so honest."

Khloe also touched on their reality show as a couple, saying she loved that Lamar admitted he enjoyed shooting the show.

"Khloe and Lamar was not my doing. He pushed and pushed and pushed. When he was like 'I loved it', I was like 'oh, good, stay in your truth'."

Lamar released his memoir in May this year. 

Death, drugs and sex addiction -five shockers from Lamar Odom's book 'Darkness to Light'

Lamar Odom has opened up about Khloe Kardashian, drugs and sex addiction upon the release of his memoir, Darkness to Light.
