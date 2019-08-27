Lady Zamar on industry struggles: People don't care about your work the way you do

Lady Zamar may be one of the hottests artists in Mzansi but even she sometimes faces the struggles and politics of the industry.

The star opened up recently about how she had prepared for another day of make-up and rehearsals but was served a dish of the “cruel reality of life”.

She said while she cared a lot about her music, some people in the industry didn't care as much and were just there for the coins.

“People don't care about your work the way you do. I had actually stopped thinking I was alone in my endeavours. I started believing in letting go and allowing systems in place to help and assist. But most people see art as a way to make just money, quick money, and I’m about giving a whole experience into my music.”