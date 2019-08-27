MASSIVE! Nasty C nominated for 9 Afrimas

Nasty C is the toast of Mzansi after being nominated nine times at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

The nominees were announced on Monday.

The SMA hitmaker is the most nominated artist at the awards, being nominated in the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, Producer of the Year, Best Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artist, Duo or Group in Africa hip-hop, Songwriter of the Year, Best Duo or Group in RnB/Soul, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Nasty was overwhelmed by the announcement, calling it "crazy".

"This is crazy! I love being loved. Ivyson shining hard! Thank you God and all my supporters as always," he wrote in an Instagram post.