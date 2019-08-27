TshisaLIVE

MASSIVE! Nasty C nominated for 9 Afrimas

27 August 2019 - 10:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C continues to slay 2019.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Nasty C is the toast of Mzansi after being nominated nine times at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

The nominees were announced on Monday.

The SMA hitmaker is the most nominated artist at the awards, being nominated in the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, Producer of the Year, Best Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artist, Duo or Group in Africa hip-hop, Songwriter of the Year, Best Duo or Group in RnB/Soul, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Nasty was overwhelmed by the announcement, calling it "crazy".

"This is crazy! I love being loved. Ivyson shining hard! Thank you God and all my supporters as always," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Prince Kaybee also scored big with six nominations, including Producer of the Year,  Best African DJ and Artist of the Year.

Sho Madjozi also came through with four nominations, the same amount of nominations as Sjava. The pair will slug it out with eight others in the Album of the Year category.

DJ Zinhle was nominated in the Best African DJ category and took to Twitter to share her excitement.

This year's ceremony will be part of a four-day festival from November 20 to November 23. The festival will also include a music business summit, music village, nominees' party and sixth Afrima main awards ceremony.

The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the world including live streaming on the Afrima website.

