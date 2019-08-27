TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai: 'I'm tired of being taken for granted'

27 August 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Nakai Nadia is tired of being taken for granted
Nakai Nadia is tired of being taken for granted
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Rapper, Nadia Nakai is gatvol of being taken for granted and has a clear message for anyone who have disrespected her. 

On Sunday night, Nadia posted on her Insta stories and advised followers to associate themselves with people who "built" them and not "broke" them down.

"I'm lit right now and that's when things are the clearest," the Imma Boss hitmaker said on her story. 

In her moment of self-awareness, Nadia encouraged fans to find their true value and not depend on external value. "Those people will disappoint you. Live your life for you and nobody else. Also F you! If you don't see my value." 

Speaking about people not being for there for her, Nadia has previously explained that throughout her journey in the industry, she has learned to have a thick skin, however, the hate still hurts.

In a previous interview with TshiaLIVE, Nadia said she didn't think she'd totally get over the hate. "I think I fool myself a lot, to be honest. I have been preaching self-worth because if I don't it can affect my music. I have gone through a lot of media slashing and cyberbullying, I can't say it has made me a better person. I think if any of it happened again, I'll still be hurt."

On the upside, Nadia was able to overcome the dark days by surrounding herself with good people who could see her worth.

"You need to find people who see the value in you when no one else does. People who feel you are worth it and will pass through this stormy period."

Nadia Nakai gives fans some piece of advise.
Nadia Nakai gives fans some piece of advise.
Image: Nadia/ Instagram

Bonang applauds Nadia Nakai’s new ambassador gig

Nadia Nakai bags a new endorsement deal with Reebok.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Someone take Nadia's phone'- Nadia Nakai splits opinions over steamy music video

In the video, Nadia is seen wearing a red G-string swimsuit while twerking inside a pool.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | A pool plus Nadia Nakai twerking: Happy Friday

Music and twerking. Nadia Nakai showers fans with their faves.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES| 'Mabaso is winning the cheating award': Fans go crazy over 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X