Nadia Nakai: 'I'm tired of being taken for granted'

Rapper, Nadia Nakai is gatvol of being taken for granted and has a clear message for anyone who have disrespected her.

On Sunday night, Nadia posted on her Insta stories and advised followers to associate themselves with people who "built" them and not "broke" them down.

"I'm lit right now and that's when things are the clearest," the Imma Boss hitmaker said on her story.

In her moment of self-awareness, Nadia encouraged fans to find their true value and not depend on external value. "Those people will disappoint you. Live your life for you and nobody else. Also F you! If you don't see my value."

Speaking about people not being for there for her, Nadia has previously explained that throughout her journey in the industry, she has learned to have a thick skin, however, the hate still hurts.

In a previous interview with TshiaLIVE, Nadia said she didn't think she'd totally get over the hate. "I think I fool myself a lot, to be honest. I have been preaching self-worth because if I don't it can affect my music. I have gone through a lot of media slashing and cyberbullying, I can't say it has made me a better person. I think if any of it happened again, I'll still be hurt."

On the upside, Nadia was able to overcome the dark days by surrounding herself with good people who could see her worth.

"You need to find people who see the value in you when no one else does. People who feel you are worth it and will pass through this stormy period."