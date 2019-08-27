TshisaLIVE

Pregnant Bontle Modiselle weighs in on guys coming at her: 'Don't they care about the baby bump?'

27 August 2019 - 14:02 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bontle Modiselle has guys coming at her - even with a baby bump.
Bontle Modiselle has guys coming at her - even with a baby bump.
Image: Instagram/Bontle Modiselle

Men are not letting TV personality, Bontle Modiselle's baby bump keep them from trying their luck with her.

Bontle recently announced that she and rapper boyfriend Priddy Ugly are expecting a baby.

And if you think that's a crystal-clear message that the two are happily committed, it seems that the men who continue to hit on Bontle despite her very visible baby bump, just don't get it.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to question this. “So guys genuinely don't care about a baby bump? They hit on you anyway? Heh banna”

Bontle Modiselle on people touching her baby bump: 'Touch my belly, I’ll punch you in the throat'

Bontle is really slaying her pregnancy look hey!
